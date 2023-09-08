Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
What A Shout

Watch: 'He could be a Triple Crown horse' | Aidan O'Brien joins What A Shout to preview the Irish Champions Festival

Check in for the best Haydock, Leopardstown and Curragh tips with Emma Spencer, Paul Kealy, Johnny Dineen and Betfred's Matt Hulmes.

In this episode of What A Shout sponsored by Betfred, we chat to top trainer Aidan O'Brien about his many runners this weekend – featuring Auguste Rodin looking to impress in the Irish Champion Stakes on Saturday at Leopardstown.

Read this next:

2023 Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown: the runners, the odds, the verdict 

Sign up here. New 18+ UK customers only. Register using the promo code WELCOME40, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on sports (cumulative odds evens+) within seven days of registration. First bet must be on sports. £30 in free bets and £10 in free spins (50x20p) credited within 10 hours of bet settlement. Free bet stakes are not included in any returns. Bonuses have a seven-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or proof of ID and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Published on 8 September 2023Last updated 16:30, 8 September 2023
icon
more inWhat A Shout
more inWhat A Shout