Reportstoday
14:25 Uttoxeter

Get Up Mush handed race in stewards' room for Skeltons after dead-heat

Champion jockey contender Harry Skelton at Cheltenham 14.4.21Pic: Edward Whitaker
Harry Skelton: handed the 2m4f handicap chase in the stewards' room Credit: Edward Whitaker
Play16 ran
14:25 UttoxeterChase Turf, Handicap
Distance: 2m 4fClass: 4
  • 1st
    Silk
    9Get Up Mush
    fav9/4
  • 2nd
    Silk
    10Flic Ou Voyou
    66/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    14Crypto Currency
    9/2
  • 4th
    Silk
    13Fat Sam
    20/1

The 2m4f handicap chase was decided in the stewards' room as officials opted to give the outright win to Get Up Mush, who initially shared a dead-heat with Flic Ou Voyou.

The latter had a significant advantage on the run to the final fence but made a mistake, causing his rider Danny McMenamin to lose his irons and the horse to wander under pressure. 

Harry Skelton then galvanised the 9-4 favourite Get Up Mush, who appeared to be denied a clear run, to force a dead-heat.

The stewards' report read: "The stewards considered that the interference had improved Flic Ou Voyou's placing, as the gelding had made a mistake at the last fence, which resulted in McMenamin losing his irons and his mount edging right-handed into the path of Get Up Mush, who had to be switched around the eventual winner and briefly lost ground in doing so. 

"The interference was found to be accidental as McMenamin was quick to correct his mount, having become briefly unbalanced after losing his irons."

Flic Ou Voyou's trainer Henry Hogarth did not know if he would a lodge an appeal and said he was "a bit disappointed".

It was a third success from seven starts under rules for Get Up Mush, who runs in the Galia Des Liteaux silks of Michael Ariss.

Kwetu strikes

Strong-staying chaser Kinondo Kwetu took his course record to three wins from five starts in the 3m2f handicap chase for the husband-and-wife combination of Jonathan and Sam England.

