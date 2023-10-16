Gary Carroll hits the bullseye for first time as Grey Leader brings up his 50 for the season

Gary Carroll had never hit the bullseye in a season before, but he has now.

The dual champion apprentice (2009 and 2010) reached 50 winners for the campaign when Grey Leader scooted clear in the closing stages to win the 1m½f rated race .

It was an emphatic third win from five starts for Grey Leader, who scored by three and three-quarter lengths from the consistent Machnamh.

Winning trainer Joe Murphy said Grey Leader is a horse he "likes a lot" and it will be interesting to see whether he finds another opportunity for his three-year-old before the campaign draws to a close.

Rahy rules

Highland Rahy is bred to be strutting his stuff on dirt, but heavy ground proved no barrier to success in the 1m1½f maiden as he was in a different league to his five rivals.

Joey Sheridan sent the 3-1 shot straight to the front and he never looked in any danger on the way to an eight-and-a-half-length victory.

More joy for Joyce

Wesley Joyce has been riding like a man possessed since returning from a life-threatening injury, and he celebrated his tenth winner of the season on Rough And Tough in the first division of the 1m1½f handicap .

It was also the 17th winner of the campaign for Navan trainer Mick Mulvany, who has already surpassed his best total for a season.

