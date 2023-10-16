Unique double for Dominic Hislop as he rides first winner before leading up another as Iain Jardine lands 1,274-1 treble

It was a day to remember for amateur jockey Dominic Hislop as he rode his first winner under rules – and he was back in the winner's enclosure in a different role when leading up another scorer for Iain Jardine later on the card.

Hislop was having just his third ride when guiding the Jardine-trained Bulls Aye to success in the opening amateur jockeys' handicap, coming from off the pace to win cosily by a length and a quarter.

The rider was not allowed to rest on his laurels for long as he led up Pembrokeshire , who was winning at the fourth time of asking for Jardine in the 7f handicap, having moved from William Jarvis's yard.

"I'm delighted for Dom," Jardine said. "He works hard in the yard and is a talented young rider. He's got a future in the sport, whether that's staying amateur or turning professional – he'll be a jump jockey if he goes down that route."

Bulls Aye and Dominic Hislop (centre) on their way to winning the amateur jockeys' handicap at Musselburgh Credit: john grossick

Pembrokeshire's victory under Andrew Mullen was the second leg of a 1,274-1 treble for Jardine, who also landed the 2m handicap with Smart Lass .

Jardine said: "Pembrokeshire completely boiled over in the paddock last time and ran his race before he even got down to start.

"Dom's done a good job leading him up, he's kept a lid on him and got him down to the start in one piece. He had a good gallop to aim at, he was able to get into a rhythm and I thought he stayed the seven [furlongs] quite well."

Mullen was completing a treble of his own on Smart Lass having earlier won the 1m4½f seller aboard the Charlie Johnston-trained Edge Of Darkness .

Award winners

Paul Mulrennan and Jim Goldie were crowned leading rider and trainer at the track this year and the pair added another winner to their tally when successfully teaming up with Rock Melody in the feature 7f fillies' handicap.

