'He's a nice prospect' - Telemark could be another juvenile hero for Simon and Ed Crisford

Simon and Ed Crisford's groom Chris Robinson looks after the stable's unbeaten juvenile star Vandeek, and was on hand to lead up the promising Telemark , who got off the mark with a smooth success in the 7f novice .

The son of Night Of Thunder is named after a region in Norway, and while it was not as cold as Scandinavia on the Norfolk coast, it was pretty wet.

The 3-1 chance, who took an age to pull up after passing the post under Jack Mitchell, was one of the more experienced in the field having finished third on his debut at Leicester and could be a nice prospect for next year.

Mitchell said: "I rode him work the other day and he's a nice type. I had a lovely sit on the shoulder of the leader and he did it well up the middle. He handled the ground and is a nice prospect going forward."

The performance could well be marked up as Telemark stopped the clock nearly two seconds quicker than the course standard time on ground which was soft, heavy in places.

Welcome winner

Phil McEntee had a welcome change of luck as he saddled his first winner since August when John Egan steered Bush Rose home in the 1m2f handicap .

The SP of 28-1 tells its own story as the winner finished last on her previous start at Wolverhampton.

Phil McEntee

The Newmarket trainer, who had gone 73 days without a victory, said: "That's a relief as they've been running flat for weeks and we've had blood tests done and kept scoping them. The vets bills have been stacking up, but they've not been right."

Noble notches

Cameron Noble has not had many rides since he returned to the saddle after injury in August, but showed he can get the job done when partnering the Roger Varian-trained Moswaat to victory in the 6f novice .

The pre-race chat was all about Shadwell newcomer Mukaafah, a son of Blue Point who was sent off 11-8 favourite, but Moswaat proved too good in the closing stages, scoring by a length and three-quarters.

Moswaat and Cameron Noble come in at Yarmouth

Noble, who missed most of the turf season after breaking his hip in April, said: "That's two out of two as I rode a winner at Newcastle last week.

"It's competitive at the moment and it will probably be next week before I ride again, but I'll keep going and hopefully I can have a clear run through winter."

Juvenile judge

Clerk of the course Richard Aldous was happy to kick off the track's penultimate meeting of the year with a pair of two-year-old races, but it was not always the case.

He said: "I got a call from John Gosden about four years ago when we had a Class 6 handicap on first, and the two-year-old races as the second and third races.

"He asked if we could stage the two-year-old races first, and we got special dispensation from the BHA. It works out better, especially when the ground is as soft as it is out there."

