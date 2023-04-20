Gallant Garrus set up possible Duke of York tilt as Creative Force disappoints

Garrus gained compensation for losing out in a photo-finish in last year's Group 3 Abernant Stakes when just edging out Commanche Falls to record a head success.

The six-furlong contest was expected to go the way of Group 1 winner Creative Force, but the 8-13 favourite was drawn away from the action and could finish only third.

Unlike that rival, Garrus was racefit following a spin in Saudi Arabia and provided the middle leg of a 344-1 treble for Ryan Moore.

Winning trainer Charlie Hills said: "It's nice he could go one better than a year ago and he's a solid Group 2 or Group 3 horse.

"The run in Saudi has obviously helped bring him on a bit and we may look at the Group 2 Duke of York Stakes after this. Alternatively, he likes France so we could go over there."

Trainer Charlie Appleby said of Creative Force: "Take nothing away from the winner but he was drawn away from the action at the finish and William [Buick] said he had nothing to race with. I think we'll take him to the Duke of York after that."

Paddy Power introduced Garrus into the betting for Royal Ascot's Group 1 Platinum Jubilee Stakes at 20-1 and eased Creative Force to 7-1 (from 6) for the same race.

Hills doubled up when Harry Magnus won the 7f handicap under William Buick.

Take off for Passenger

Passenger (Ryan Moore) powers out of the dip to win the Wood Ditton Maiden Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker

Passenger got his career off the ground at the first attempt when running out a ready winner of Wood Ditton for Moore and Sir Michael Stoute.

The son of Ulysses drifted to 11-1 after making his presence known in the paddock beforehand and he was still vocal coming in after putting Kathab in the shade.

Settled in mid-division, Passenger moved into contention in the Dip before scoring tidily in the manner that suggested there could be better to come over a longer trip.

Stoute said: "We're very pleased with that as he'd been showing promise at home and did it professionally. You don't know what you're taking on in this race as they're all unraced but we expected him to run a nice debut."

Stoute completed a double and Moore his treble when Prepense showed the benefit of a wind operation in the 7f maiden for fillies.

The trainer said: "She had minor surgery over winter which has helped and she was very professional. Hopefully we can find some black type for her."

Derby prospect

St Leger runner-up New London won the 1m2f confined novice stakes a year ago and the contest could have unearthed another smart prospect this year in Waipiro, who swept home under Tom Marquand.

The 25-1 chance had shown little on his sole previous outing on the all-weather but looked a different prospect when powering clear of Liberty Lane.

The winner was slashed to 33-1 (from 200) for the Derby. Winning trainer Ed Walker said: "That was a timely boost for the yard and he could go for a Derby trial after that."

