Reportstoday
18:35 Punchestown

Feronily stuns Willie Mullins brigade to give Emmet Mullins and Donagh Meyler their first Grade 1 success

Feronily: a first Grade 1 winner for Emmet Mullins, Donagh Meyler and Paul Byrne
Feronily: a first Grade 1 winner for Emmet Mullins, Donagh Meyler and Paul ByrneCredit: Alan Crowhurst
Play6 ran
18:35 Punchestown3m ½f Chase, Grade 1 Novice
Distance: 3m ½fClass:
  • 1st
    Silk
    3Feronily
    7/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    1Appreciate It
    7/2
  • 3rd
    Silk
    4James Du Berlais
    12/1

Just 16 days after making his chasing debut, Feronily delivered a gutsy performance from the front to take the Grade 1 Dooley Insurance Group Champion Novice Chase for Emmet Mullins and Donagh Meyler, securing a maiden Grade 1 success for both trainer and jockey.

The Paul Byrne-owned six-year-old, who only made his rules debut in a Leopardstown bumper in December and was second to the Willie Mullins-trained Bachasson in a Grade 3 at Cork earlier this month, had to be courageous to fend off all challengers here after he was left in front when 9-4 favourite Journey With Me fell at the 12th fence.

Meyler wound up the pace in expert fashion turning into the straight and kicked for home before two out. Appreciate It laid down the strongest challenge, but Feronily proved much too resolute as he muscled his way up the run-in to put one and three-quarter lengths between himself and the Willie Mullins-trained challenger. James Du Berlais was third and Classic Getaway fourth, while Sir Gerhard was pulled up.

Having only been purchased last November by Mullins and Byrne, such brave campaigning is worthy of applause after winning a fiercely competitive three-mile novice chase so early in his career.

Mullins said: "We bought him last November as a five-year-old turning six and people said he was too old. He’s run in bumpers, hurdles and chases since so it’s funny how the wheel turns sometimes. He’s progressing with each run and an exciting horse to have."

From left: Paul Byrne, Emmet Mullins and Donagh Meyler after the Champion Novice Chase
From left: Paul Byrne, Emmet Mullins and Donagh Meyler after the Champion Novice ChaseCredit: Patrick McCann

Mullins was confident going over fences at this early stage would get the best out of his charge, and his bravery has reaped great reward.

He said: "I always thought it would work out. He’s such a good jumper and we saw that in the point-to-point field, which was part of the reason why we purchased him. 

"We weren’t going to waste time as we knew we had a horse who was progressing and we wanted to get the most out of him. I can’t say that we schooled him excessively. He schooled the morning he was declared for Cork and then schooled the morning before the race and that went well."

Kilkenny-based rider Meyler has developed a strong partnership with the Mullins stable in recent years and gave the winner an incredibly polished ride from the front.

Meyler said: "It's unbelievable. He’s given me a great spin. He jumped from fence to fence, and travelled well. It’s great to ride my first Grade 1 winner, and obviously to have Emmett’s first Grade 1 winner as well is fantastic. I’m over the moon. It’s been a monkey on my back for a while, so it’s just fantastic to get over the line. I’m stuck for words, really."

Charlie HugginsReporter
Published on 25 April 2023Last updated 19:49, 25 April 2023
icon
18:35 PunchestownPlay
Dooley Insurance Group Champion Novice Chase (Grade 1)6 ran
