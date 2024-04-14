Family affair as trainer Ian Donoghue lands his first double with O'Faolains Glory and Tankardstown Diva

Trainer Ian Donoghue saddled the first double of his career with O'Faolains Glory and Tankardstown Diva , the latter ridden by his brother Keith.

Both winners were shedding their maiden tag and 6-1 shot O'Faolains Glory never saw another rival under Carl Miller as the pair powered six lengths clear of Jacenry in the 2m4f handicap hurdle. Millar followed up on the Nigel Slevin-trained Politicise in the 2m4f handicap chase.

Tankardstown Diva had been denied by a nose by Jacenry at the track last month but went one better this time around.

Keith Donoghue had to be patient on the five-year-old and settled her towards the rear in the 2m6f handicap hurdle before travelling powerfully and leading approaching two out. The grey produced two nimble leaps and went on to win by a length and a quarter from Plain Or Battered.

Ian Donoghue said: "I was a bit worried about stepping up in trip with Tankardstown Diva as she can be hard on herself but she's learning. We had a double in a point-to-point before Christmas but that's our first on the track so it's nice."

Deal gets it done

Dreal Deal won his first race over jumps since causing a 22-1 shock in the Grade 2 Moscow Flyer Novice Hurdle in January 2021 when taking the 2m4f beginners' chase under Simon Torrens.

Having landed that Graded success for Ronan McNally, the nine-year-old moved to the John McConnell stable in the autumn and was getting off the mark at the sixth attempt for his new trainer.

The 7-1 shot travelled powerfully before galloping five and a half lengths clear of 5-4 favourite Duffle Coat.

