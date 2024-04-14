Family affair as trainer Ian Donoghue lands his first double with O'Faolains Glory and Tankardstown Diva
- 1st5Tankardstown Diva7/1
- 2nd11Plain Or Battered12/1
- 3rd12Paddy Elvis22/1
Trainer Ian Donoghue saddled the first double of his career with O'Faolains Glory and Tankardstown Diva, the latter ridden by his brother Keith.
Both winners were shedding their maiden tag and 6-1 shot O'Faolains Glory never saw another rival under Carl Miller as the pair powered six lengths clear of Jacenry in the 2m4f handicap hurdle. Millar followed up on the Nigel Slevin-trained Politicise in the 2m4f handicap chase.
Tankardstown Diva had been denied by a nose by Jacenry at the track last month but went one better this time around.
Keith Donoghue had to be patient on the five-year-old and settled her towards the rear in the 2m6f handicap hurdle before travelling powerfully and leading approaching two out. The grey produced two nimble leaps and went on to win by a length and a quarter from Plain Or Battered.
Ian Donoghue said: "I was a bit worried about stepping up in trip with Tankardstown Diva as she can be hard on herself but she's learning. We had a double in a point-to-point before Christmas but that's our first on the track so it's nice."
Deal gets it done
Dreal Deal won his first race over jumps since causing a 22-1 shock in the Grade 2 Moscow Flyer Novice Hurdle in January 2021 when taking the 2m4f beginners' chase under Simon Torrens.
Having landed that Graded success for Ronan McNally, the nine-year-old moved to the John McConnell stable in the autumn and was getting off the mark at the sixth attempt for his new trainer.
The 7-1 shot travelled powerfully before galloping five and a half lengths clear of 5-4 favourite Duffle Coat.
The Front Runner is our unmissable email newsletter available exclusively to Members' Club Ultimate subscribers. Chris Cook, the reigning Racing Writer of the Year, provides his take on the day's biggest stories and tips for the upcoming racing every morning from Monday to Friday. Not a Members' Club Ultimate subscriber? Click here to join today and also receive our Ultimate Daily emails plus our full range of fantastic website and newspaper content.
Published on 14 April 2024inReports
Last updated 19:23, 14 April 2024
- Longchamp: Ramadan just 5-1 for French 2,000 Guineas after beating Beauvatier in Classic trial
- Plumpton: 'He'll be an exciting staying chaser' - Transmission strikes again to enhance perfect track record
- Hereford: 'There's plenty more to come from him' - gutsy Legionar makes it two from two since joining Harriet Dickin
- 'I’m trying to sell myself' - flying Frankie Dettori helps his hunt for Kentucky Derby ride with 26-1 upset in Grade 1
- A spectacular sight and a great Grand National - this was the race we wanted, needed and deserved
- Tote Grand National Free Bets: Get £10 free bet if your first bet loses + 50 Free Spins for Aintree
- Grand National 2024 free bets: get £60 in free bets today
- William Hill Grand National Free Bets: Get £10 in Free Bets for the Grand National + six each-way places
- Sky Bet Grand National Extra Places: Get Six Places Each-Way on Today’s Aintree Grand National
- Grand National 2024 Favourites: Leading Contenders + Grab £140 in Free Bets & Bonuses
- Longchamp: Ramadan just 5-1 for French 2,000 Guineas after beating Beauvatier in Classic trial
- Plumpton: 'He'll be an exciting staying chaser' - Transmission strikes again to enhance perfect track record
- Hereford: 'There's plenty more to come from him' - gutsy Legionar makes it two from two since joining Harriet Dickin
- 'I’m trying to sell myself' - flying Frankie Dettori helps his hunt for Kentucky Derby ride with 26-1 upset in Grade 1
- A spectacular sight and a great Grand National - this was the race we wanted, needed and deserved
- Tote Grand National Free Bets: Get £10 free bet if your first bet loses + 50 Free Spins for Aintree
- Grand National 2024 free bets: get £60 in free bets today
- William Hill Grand National Free Bets: Get £10 in Free Bets for the Grand National + six each-way places
- Sky Bet Grand National Extra Places: Get Six Places Each-Way on Today’s Aintree Grand National
- Grand National 2024 Favourites: Leading Contenders + Grab £140 in Free Bets & Bonuses