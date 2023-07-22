How would you campaign Savethelastdance for the rest of the season? Our experts have their say

'The Leger is the race for her'

It will be all about the St Leger, surely. She looks tailor-made for the race. She races behind the bridle, stays all day and is as tough as nails. I’m not sure these downhill tracks really suit her, so she could improve for the long flat straight of Town Moor and she’ll have Ryan Moore again, you would think.

It was magnificent from Moore at the Curragh and I’m not sure who else would have won on Savethelastdance.

Colin Keane must have been kicking himself straight afterwards as I think he would have got Bluestocking home if he’d waited a little longer. It was an excellent run from her, and if the first two were to meet again in say next month’s Yorkshire Oaks, I’d take Bluestocking to reverse the form. The Leger, though, is the race for Savethelastdance and she’ll take some beating if the ground is soft.

James Hill, tipster

'She looks to lack the gears for an Arc'

The relentless manner in which Savethelastdance cut back her rivals after appearing to tread water at the Curragh suggests the 1m6f of the Betfred St Leger will be perfect for the daughter of Galileo.

Barring another monsoon at Longchamp for the first Sunday in October, she looks to lack the gears for an Arc but that’s not to say she won’t be given a shot at another Group 1 over 1m2f, with the Yorkshire Oaks an attractive option.

Soft ground is obviously of significant help to her but even on a sounder surface, the long straight at York would give her chance to get involved. The Leger is a week later this year and Savethelastdance would have a 23-day turnaround from York to Doncaster.

Scott Burton, France correspondent

'Yorkshire Oaks looks a prime opportunity'

After being denied by Soul Sister on her first attempt at 1m4f in the Oaks, Savethelastdance has opened the door to more options following a brilliant success in the Irish version.

Aidan O’Brien will no doubt have eyes on more Group 1 glory with the filly and the Yorkshire Oaks looks a prime opportunity for her as she should relish the track. In time she’ll get an extra couple of furlongs and the St Leger in September would give her that extra bit of recovery than the Irish St Leger six days before.

Savethelastdance is in the Arc but with Auguste Rodin improving with every start and top stayer Kyprios still to return, I wouldn’t be surprised if her season finished in the Doncaster Classic.

Liam Headd, reporter

