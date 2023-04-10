'Great National Hunt supporter' honoured as Evan and Isabel Williams strike with Ballinsker

Evan Williams and daughter Isabel teamed up to win a race named in memory of one of their loyal owners when Ballinsker skipped away with the 2m7½f handicap chase.

The front-running eight-year-old received weight from all his rivals and produced an array of excellent leaps, including one at the last, to seal victory over Nestor Park by two and a quarter lengths.

The race was named after owner and enthusiast Don Long, who ran the North and Midlands Racing Club, and as a result had been pinpointed by the trainer earlier in the season.

"We were very keen to get a runner in the race and we thought it might suit Ballinsker," Williams said. "Don was just a good fella. He had a lot of winners over the years. He enjoyed the little days around the West Country, and he was just a great National Hunt supporter.

"We lost him last year and it was great we could get his family there – it's what jumps racing is all about."

Williams will not be represented in Saturday's Grand National with his entry Secret Reprieve not rated high enough to get in, but expects to have a handful of runners at the Aintree festival.

He said: "I love it there and all of the big meetings, but it's nice to win these little races too for people like Don. They're there at the proper, proper meetings in the middle of winter when the rain is pouring down."

In the same race, the Jamie Snowden-trained Tallow For Coal was pulled up five fences from home with a fatal injury.

