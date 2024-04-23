'Every winner is important now so I'm delighted to get it' - Jack Kennedy extends his lead in jockeys' championship

The most exciting finish to a jockeys' championship in some years will be one of the main storylines for next week's Punchestown festival, and with the firepower Willie Mullins will have at his disposal for that meeting, championship leader Jack Kennedy will probably need a lead of ten or more over Paul Townend if he is to win his first title.

Kennedy kept the ball rolling with a winner at Tipperary's first meeting of the year, extending his lead over Townend to six, when partnering the heavily punted Morepowertoya to a convincing success in the 2m handicap hurdle.

Winners from outside stables are buttressing Kennedy's challenge, with Waterford trainer Paul Power providing this one, and Kennedy's no-nonsense approach was crucial. He got first run on the favourite Tingarran Express from the second-last and Morepowertoya held him off to score by five lengths.

Kennedy said: "The ground isn't too bad so being up with the pace was a help. He did it well. Every winner is important now so I'm delighted to get it."

De Bromhead hitting form

Henry de Bromhead will have his share of darts to fire at various boards next week, and a double on the day for him and Rachael Blackmore shows the stable is in decent form heading into the most important week of the year in the domestic calendar.

The consistent Nas Na Riogh found a winning opportunity in the opening 2m4f maiden hurdle, justifying 2-1 favouritism with an all-the-way victory in quite a hot maiden hurdle for late April.

Stable representative Robbie Power commented: "He had some very good runs over the winter. We were hoping that he would improve for some nicer ground and he definitely did. He jumped and travelled.

"I think that will be it for the year. He's a fine big horse and chasing will be his game next season."

Even more impressive was the Robcour mare Music Of Tara in the 2m4f rated novice chase. Making her chasing debut, the daughter of Kayf Tara jumped well in the main to account for the more experienced So Des Flos by four lengths.

Power said: "I was really impressed with her jumping and hopefully she can go onwards now over fences and on the evidence of that she could well be a better chaser than she was a hurdler. I imagine she will stay going for a while over fences, she wants nice ground."

McKenna in the wars

Rider Liam McKenna suffered a nasty fall when his mount Tophill Low came down at the second-last in the beginners' chase won by Pinkerton. He was taken to University Hospital Limerick for precautionary assessment but was walking and talking before leaving the track.

