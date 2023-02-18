Eustace poised to head home with a major Royal Ascot contender after Lightning strike

Melbourne Cup-winning trainer David Eustace looks set to bid for a Royal Ascot success that would unite Britain and Australia in delight after Coolangatta struck gold in a Flemington Group 1 that left a celebrated Aussie hero's future in doubt.

The world's highest-rated sprinter Nature Strip, so magnificent in last year's King Stand Stakes, finished an underwhelming sixth in the Black Caviar Lightning Stakes, whose Jamie Kah-ridden winner will likely seek global stardom on the royal meeting's opening day.

At the other end of the meeting, the strong-finishing Lightning second I Wish I Win is a Platinum Jubilee Stakes possible for Peter Moody and Luke Nolen, the trainer and jockey who enjoyed a momentous victory in the same showpiece with Black Caviar 11 years ago. In addition, straight-track specialist Roch 'N' Horse, a non-runner on Saturday, is being considered for an Australian Ascot squad that could also include Cox Plate hero Anamoe and his Godolphin stable companion In Secret.

For English import Eustace, Flemington has been particularly kind in recent months, with Gold Trip having lifted Australia's greatest race in November. With training partner Ciaron Maher heading home following a holiday to America, Eustace did all the talking after Coolangatta's second Group 1 strike.

"I dare say we might see you there," said Eustace when Ascot's director of racing Nick Smith approached him and asked about a royal meeting tilt.

"Royal Ascot is the ambition," confirmed Eustace. "Ciaran and I would dearly love to do it. We've always wanted to have international runners and the ownership group would undoubtedly be keen as well.

"She is only going to get better and if we do decide to go to Ascot, everything will be geared towards that. It would be a dream to go to Ascot – and for me it would be extra special."

David Eustace and Jamie Kah celebrate after Coolangatta's Flemington victory Credit: George Sal

Moody has already lived that dream. He may live it again with I Wish To Win, who earned connections £2.83 million when winning the Golden Eagle in October.

"That climbing 1,200 at Ascot would be an ideal scenario for him," said Moody. "I'll take him anywhere in the world from 1,200 metres to a mile if you can guarantee a firm track – but I'll want my money back if it rains!

"He has run enormous and is a seriously good horse. Luke got off and said he had only ridden one who quickened better. You can guess which one."

Nature Strip, a champion normally equipped with searing acceleration, was never able to put his stamp on the contest and weakened into sixth under James McDonald having held the lead a furlong from home.

"He changed his legs a couple of times and that would normally tell you he was feeling the ground," said trainer Chris Waller, who showed no inclination to announce Nature Strip's retirement.

"He is a very consistent horse but today he was clearly five to ten per cent off his best. It's our job to find that five to ten per cent and go on to his next race with just as much confidence as we did today. If we find a problem then it's all over, but we're not thinking like that today."

On a glorious summer afternoon at Flemington, Eustace provided just one of three reasons for British racing fans to celebrate. Matt Cumani sent out Nobel Heights to win a handicap, while former BBC commentator Jim McGrath saw his silks carried to glory when the progressive D'Jumbuck, trained by his son, Brian, romped home in the finale.

Read these next:

Sign up to receive , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.