'Enormous horse' Autonomous Cloud cut to 20-1 for Welsh Grand National after dramatic comeback win

Autonomous Cloud was cut to 20-1 (from 33) by Paddy Power for next month's Coral Welsh National after scoring in the first chase run at the Midlands track for over six weeks.

After successive abandonments, the track had staged a hurdle and bumper card at its fixture eight days previously, but was able to resume racing over fences in the 3m novice handicap chase, in which Autonomous Cloud beat just one other finisher.

There was drama at the third last in the four-runner affair when leader Farmer's Gamble overjumped and slipped into the path of 5-4 favourite Broomfield Present, which put both of them out of the race.

From a close third, Autonomous Cloud had the race handed to him on a plate and he came home well clear of Step Above.

Jockey Paddy Brennan said of the Fergal O'Brien-trained winner: "He's an enormous horse and a great jumper. Win, lose or draw we're going to the Welsh national after this."

Doubles for Lacey and Sheppard

Ten Lengths Tom kicked off a double for trainer Tom Lacey and jockey Stan Sheppard when holding off Itsnoteasy in the 2m4f maiden hurdle.

The well backed 6-4 favourite showed a willing attitude in the straight on just his second start over hurdles.

Winning jockey Stan Sheppard told Sky Sports: "He'd won a heavy ground bumper at Warwick so I thought he'd handle conditions. Two miles on quicker ground was a bit short for him last time and this trip was better for him."

Lacey and Sheppard later doubled up when Roger Rarebit scored on his fencing debut in the 2m4f handicap chase.

