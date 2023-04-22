Dunum makes it five wins from last six starts as he lands feature handicap for Natalia Lupini

Dunum returned from seven months off to continue his upward trajectory for the Natalia Lupini stable as he made it five wins from his last six starts in the feature handicap under Robbie Colgan.

The five-year-old won off a mark of 82 after beginning his sensational run in May when he won a handicap at Gowran Park off 58. The versatile gelding landed this race over a mile but has also won over seven and ten furlongs in the last 12 months.

He could be seen travelling sweetly tracking the leaders turning for home and showed a devastating turn of foot at the furlong pole to put two and three quarters lengths between himself and the field in a matter of strides.

O'Brien's maiden double

Joseph O'Brien and Dylan Browne McMonagle landed a double in maiden company after Gambe Veloci and Etna Rosso had comfortable successes.

Gambe Veloci put in some useful placed efforts in his three-year-old campaign, finishing runner-up on his first two starts and gained a deserved success, seeming to relish the soft ground at the finish when he pulled away to win by three and a half lengths.

Etna Rosso made a winning start to his career in the penultimate race as the Decorated Knight colt stayed out the 1m3½f trip in determined fashion to run out a two-length winner over St Faz.

