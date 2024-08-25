Dougie Costello and Charlie Appleby's fruitful link-up continues with Endless Victory's feature success

Dougie Costello joked that Charlie Appleby was looking after him as the rider took his record for the Godolphin trainer to three wins and two seconds from his last five rides.

Costello, a Group 1-winning jockey on the Flat as well as a top-level scorer over hurdles, steered Endless Victory to success in the feature 1m2f handicap, with the three-year-old tenaciously holding off Terwada to score by a neck.

It has been a quieter year in the saddle for Costello, who was recording his 18th success of the season, with Appleby providing the jockey with six of those victories.

“I think Charlie is looking after us, he’d have probably won six lengths with a proper jockey on him,” Costello told Sky Sports Racing. “Charlie and the team have got him right on the day.”

Successful in his first two starts, Endless Victory finished tailed off in the Listed Newmarket Stakes at the Guineas meeting after stumbling and returned to finish ninth in a handicap at the July meeting having been gelded in the interim.

Endless Victory is a brother to Appleby’s 2018 Melbourne Cup winner Cross Counter, and Costello added: "He’s tough, he’s workmanlike, he’s game and will stay a mile and a half.”

Costello was one of three riders going into the 6f handicap in pursuit of a double on the card, as were Alice Bond, who had landed the 1m2f apprentice handicap on Mc’Ted , and Sean Dylan Bowen after his win on Pellitory in the 7f novice.

It was Bowen who triumphed on B Associates , who came home strongly to take the prize on his first start for trainer James Owen and owners Deva Racing.

