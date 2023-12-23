Double boost for James Bowen with brace of winners ahead of Boxing Day Grade 1 bid

James Bowen's Christmas wish is a first Grade 1 win on Boxing Day and he showed he is in top form after an injury-delayed start to the season with a double for boss Nicky Henderson.

The rider, whose brother Sean is runaway leader at the top of the jump jockeys' table , returned in September after seven months out of action due to complications with a broken arm he suffered in February.

However, after landing the Listed mares' novice hurdle on Pawapuri and beginners' chase on Issuing Authority , making it seven winners in December, he said: "It took me a while to get going but it's going well now."

Bowen is looking forward to riding Henderson's Jango Baie in the Formby Novices' Hurdle at Aintree , and said: "I finished third in a Grade 1 on Top Notch, but that's as near as I've got.

"This would be one of the best chances I've ridden. He's a sharp horse, a proper two-miler, and was quite keen last time, but there are plenty of runners so I hope he'll switch off."

Pawapuri held on gamely by two lengths, and Bowen said: "It was her first time over two-miles-four and going down the last I thought, 's***, we've got another 300 yards left', but she finished well."

Issuing Authority had 15 lengths to spare, and Bowen said: "It's hard work, the ground is as deep as you'd get and I barely got over the last."

Issuing Authority wins the beginners' chase under James Bowen Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Famous win

Progressive stayer Famous Bridge followed up victory here last month to give Nicky Richards a first success in the Betfred Tommy Whittle Chase, which his late father Gordon won with Twin Oaks, One Man and The Grey Monk between 1992 and 1997.

The seven-year-old kept on well to score by a length under Sean Quinlan, and his trainer said: "He's hard to beat when he gets in a battle. Sean said he always thought he was going to win from the second-last.

"I don't know if we'd want to run him on that ground too many times, it's fairly gruelling and he's a youngish horse for a chaser.

"He wouldn't be one for the Grand National this season – I want to keep seeing a bit of improvement. Something like the Grimthorpe might be for him."

Famous Bridge (right) gets the better of Burrows Diamond Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

El of a victory

Andrew Hamilton trains just four horses under permit at Carluke in Scotland but is worth watching on his trips down the M6, and he made it three winners from eight runners at Haydock when El Jefe took the conditional jockeys' hurdle.

The rejuvenated winner was completing a hat-trick under Conor Rabbitt, and Hamilton, who took the Last Fling Chase with All About Joe here last winter, said: "He never lifted the bridle at all last year and I couldn't get to the bottom of it, but he's come back this year like a new fella, he loves life.

"I was glad to see so much rain because he loves the muck and was getting a lot of weight from the other horses.

"Last year we won the Last Fling Chase here with another wee horse and we lost him in the summer so it's nice to come back to Haydock and get another good winner."

The 11-year-old Chti Balko, a six-time winner who earned just under £100,000 and had scored the first victory of his eighth season with Donald McCain only three weeks previously, was pulled up with a fatal injury after four out.

El Jefe (right) completes a hat trick under Conor Rabbitt Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Masterful Chapman



Ross Chapman gave The Churchill Lad a masterful ride to take the 1m7½f handicap hurdle for Rebecca Menzies.

He set a strong pace and was soon clear, but had kept enough in reserve to hold on by four and a half lengths.

