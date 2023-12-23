Former US-based Jack Gilligan steals the show on a restricted riders' card with a double

A seven-race card restricted to riders having registered less than 30 winners in 2023 could not have worked out any better for the recently returned Jack Gilligan, who scored on two of his three rides at the track.

The 27-year-old is not long back from spending nearly a decade in the US, which yielded over 400 winners, and he put up a polished display to land the feature mile fillies’ handicap on Crystal Casque , who was sent off the outsider of the five-runner field at 25-1.

Favourite Twirling led her rivals a merry dance for much of the mile contest, but she had no answer as eventual runner-up Dayree and the Rod Millman-trained winner loomed large late on.

He said: “Crystal Casque was a bit of a surprise but it was nice as all the owners are here. Rod was starting her season off again and she was entitled to need the run but she stuck her head down and finished off the race well."

Gilligan went onto notch a double, and a fourth win since his return, when 5-4 favourite Sassy Readhead landed a gamble in the following 6f handicap.

'Stroppy teenager' wins

A step up in trip worked the oracle for Sun God , who put his rivals in the shade when running away with the 1m2f nursery.

The chances of the well backed 9-4 favourite (from 3) was on his pedigree page as he is a half-brother to dual Group 2 winner Sumo Sam. Always travelling well in the hands of Trevor Whelan, the Hughie Morrison-trained juvenile swept clear in the straight.

The trainer said: “He’s a bit like a stroppy teenager and should have won by now, but I don’t think he liked the lights at Chelmsford last time.”

