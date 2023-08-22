Continuous comes from last to first to land Great Voltigeur under a beautifully timed Ryan Moore ride

Continuous emerged as a leading contender for next month's Betfred St Leger after coming from last to first to land the Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes.

The son of Heart's Cry was catapulted to the head of the Classic market after coming with a well-timed run to score by three and three-quarter lengths from Castle Way, with favourite Gregory in third.

Continuous was cut to 4-1 co-favourite (from 12) by Betfair Sportsbook for the St Leger, a position he shares with Gregory and stablemate Savethelastdance, who runs in Thursday's Yorkshire Oaks.

"He came here for the Dante and badly needed the run but still ran a massive race," said trainer Aidan O'Brien after winning the Group 2 for a fourth time. "I asked Ryan before the race if any of the other horses would have run as well in the Dante and he said they wouldn't. A bit of class usually outs, especially if the pace is even.

"We knew he handled ease in the ground very well because he has a little bit of a round action, but that was fast ground and he didn't seem to have any problem with it. He bends his knee, but obviously that's his best performance so you'd have to say he's comfortable on it. He looks like a lovely, progressive horse."

Continuous and Ryan Moore run out comfortable winners of the Great Voltigeur Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Continuous is entered in the Irish Champion Stakes, the Irish St Leger, the St Leger and the Champion Stakes at Ascot. When asked about the step up in trip for the 1m6½f St Leger at Doncaster next month, O'Brien added: "I asked Ryan and he said he doesn't need a mile and six, but you wouldn't rule him out."

Unbeaten in two starts at two, Continuous was third in the Dante on his first start of the season before finishing down the field in the Prix du Jockey Club in June.

He bounced back to form when second behind Derby runner-up King Of Steel in the King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot on his first attempt at a mile and a half.

"There was a bit of pressure early on," said Moore, who sat way off the pace in the early stages of the race. "I just allowed him to get comfortable. He's a really good horse."

O'Brien won his first Great Voltigeur in 2001 with Milan, who also won the St Leger, and also scored with Powerscourt (2003) and Idaho (2016).

Before the race, it appeared longtime Leger favourite Gregory, sent off at 8-11, had a firm grip on the three-year-old staying division after winning the Queen's Vase at Royal Ascot. He raced prominently under Frankie Dettori, but was headed with two furlongs to travel before finishing a length behind the runner-up.

Gregory is a best-priced 5-1 for the St Leger with Coral, and joint-trainer John Gosden was far from disappointed with his previously unbeaten colt. He said: "It was too long a gap to go from Royal Ascot to the St Leger, and he ran the perfect trial.

"He carried a 3lb penalty and set a strong pace being pestered by a couple of others, but he galloped home strongly from a furlong out and I couldn't be more pleased. He'll have one more run in the St Leger and then we'll look forward to the Cup races next year."

Betfred St Leger (Doncaster, September 16)

Betfair Sportsbook: 4 Continuous, Gregory, Savethelastdance, 5 Desert Hero, 6 Arrest, 10 Castle Way, Chesspiece, 14 Adelaide River, Tower Of London, Valiant King, 16 bar.

