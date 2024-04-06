Carbon King makes up for final-fence fall last time with sparkling win under Conor Ring

It was a case of no claim and no problem for Conor Ring aboard Carbon King in the feature 2m4f novice handicap chase.

It was the rider's first success since riding out his claim but no weight advantage was needed as his mount responded positively to a patient ride and galloped 14 lengths clear of Fine Casting. He returned a 16-1 chance.

Ring and Carbon King came to grief at the final fence when weakening over the same course and distance last time, but the pair relished the fast pace set by Jupiter Du Gite and testing conditions.

"He was very good," Ring said of the Evan Williams-trained chaser to Sky Sports Racing. "He was unfortunate here the last day because he fell at the last with me. It wasn't his fault or anything, so it's good to see him come out of it well and it didn't knock his confidence. It was a good job he was able to do that today.

"It's tough work out there but Evan said to be this morning we'll just take our time with him a little bit more today and don't be in a rush, just make sure he gets into a rhythm. He warmed up into it nicely and jumped well."

Jacks one to watch

Some decent marathon contests could be on the radar for Jacks Parrot , who ran out a relentless winner of the 3m handicap chase from the Welsh Grand National fourth Not Sure.

It was just the five-year-old's second run in Britain for his new trainers Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero.

