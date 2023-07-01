'I haven't been speechless for a while' - Callan continues golden run as Calling The Wind gives rider another big win in Plate

Neil Callan admits he can be outspoken, but even he was left briefly speechless at his brilliant summer so far when landing another major prize with Calling The Wind's battling victory in the Northumberland Plate.

Having returned from a lucrative 11-year spell in Hong Kong with a point to prove nearly two years ago, the evergreen rider enjoyed a wonderful renaissance with a Royal Ascot double, including Group 1 success in the Queen Anne Stakes on Triple Time and Burdett Road's Golden Gates win last Saturday.

A week on yielded yet more big-race glory, this time on the Richard Hughes-trained seven-year-old – a regular in the best staying handicaps in Britain but on a losing streak going back nearly two years.

Settled in midfield, the 14-1 shot cruised into contention turning in, but Callan bided his time and hit the front on his willing partner a furlong from home before holding on from the fast-finishing 9-2 joint-favourite Golden Rules by a half-length.

He knew that was the decisive moment that decided victory.

"I haven't been speechless for a while, have I?" Callan said. "It's a huge win for Richard and it's a shame he's not here. He said to me this morning if I'm going well two furlongs out, keep him on the bridle rather than pulling out and getting him going.

"I thought that was crucial today as if I sent him on at the break-off rail, I think I'd have lost."

Calling The Wind and Neil Callan land the Northumberland Plate Credit: GROSSICK RACING

This was a third day in the sun in 11 for Callan, but for Hughes, who stayed at home in Lambourn rather than join in the celebrations in the north east, it was the biggest win in his eight-year training career.

He had the perfect horse in Calling The Wind – who had previously hit the frame in the Cesarewitch, Queen Alexandra twice and most recently when second in the Ascot Stakes – to gain reward for endless graft in the Pitmen's Derby.

"I'm gutted I wasn't there! We're so busy at home and I probably wouldn't have been much use there," Hughes said.

"He ran really well at Ascot and he's been so unlucky in some of his races. That mare who beat him at Ascot [Ahorsewithnoname] improved 10lb for being in foal. He always runs his race, you'd love to have a yard full of ones like him."

Hughes is eyeing up a lucrative tilt at York's £500,000 Ebor next month for his star next, while a trip to the Melbourne Cup has not been ruled out either.

Calling The Wind lands the Northumberland Plate in front of the packed stands Credit: GROSSICK RACING

He added: "He's a grand horse and we're now going to have a shot at the Ebor, and Australia would be a dream to have. You have to remember he was second in a November Handicap too."

Callan knows his remarkable big-race winning spell will not last, but is determined to savour victories like this more than ever now.

"I'm just working hard and keeping fit and trying my best. I'm riding a lot more relaxed than I used to," he said. "My son, Jack, tells me the bar isn't set high enough!

"There are times during my career where I didn't enjoy it enough and kept on wanting. I'll be relishing these days now, because this game tames lions."

