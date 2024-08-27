Beautifully timed ride sees Wreck It Ryley land first success for Alan Brown

The consistent Wreck It Ryley enjoyed his first day in the sun for Alan Brown when beautifully delivered by Dale Swift to land the feature 6f handicap.

The grey had posted form figures of 3223723 since joining Brown from Grant Tuer but put it all together this time under Swift, who expertly weaved between runners in the final furlong to get up by half a length.

"He's done it well," the rider told Sky Sports Racing. "I was just waiting for the gap to appear. He's run in blinkers a few times before and they do help him because he's a bit behind the bridle normally.

"He keeps breaking half a stride too slowly, but he's soon there on the heels of the leaders and he was there when I needed him. I had plenty of horse underneath me to commit and go."

It was just an eighth winner of the year for Brown, who is looking forward to getting his all-weather horses in action at Newcastle in the coming months.

Watson winner

Upper Lambourn trainer Archie Watson enjoyed his first success at the garden track this year when Zayer ran out an easy winner of the 5f maiden under Hollie Doyle, who was notching her century for the year.

The juvenile made it third time lucky after respectable runner-up efforts at Ffos Las and Haydock, proving two and three-quarter lengths superior to Reservardo. Genius Mistake was withdrawn from the race after bolting to the start.

