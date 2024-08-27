'We always thought he was ready to win' - busy day is rewarded with 50-1 family-themed winner for Linda Perratt

Linda Perratt sent eight runners to the East Lothian track and went home with a 50-1 winner after Hard Nut scored in the 5f handicap under 3lb claimer Mark Winn.

The seven-year-old scored twice as a juvenile for Richard Hannon but had yet to fire for his current yard, with the removal of headgear the reason given for a remarkable leap of improvement after finishing last of 12 at Redcar last time.

"We thought we'd take everything off," Perratt told Racing TV. "He threatened to win a few times, but if there's a bit of trouble he'll be the one to get in it, whether it's traffic jams or receiving a bump.

"We always thought he was ready to win, but he just never got his head in front. He looked like he enjoyed that and hopefully that will give him a bit of confidence now and he can go on."

The win had a familial feel as Hard Nut is owned by the trainer's uncle Willie Perratt, while the racecourse judge Fraser Perratt is her cousin.

The trainer, who manages Scotland's team in the Racing League, later came within a head of a double when Keep Me Stable just lost out to Little Ted in division two of the mile handicap.

Russell strike

Grand National-winning trainer Lucinda Russell is best known for her exploits over jumps but she also oversees a decent Flat string, the form of which was advertised when Dain Ma Nut In ran out an easy winner of the mile maiden.

