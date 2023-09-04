Racing Post logo
16:37 Roscommon
16:37 Roscommon

Barnhill Rose gives Adrian Joyce his first success since taking over Denis Hogan's licence

Barnhill Rose provided Adrian Joyce with his first winner since taking the licence over temporarily from Denis Hogan
Barnhill Rose provided Adrian Joyce with his first winner since taking the licence over temporarily from Denis HoganCredit: Patrick McCann
Play13 ran
16:37 Roscommon7f Flat, Handicap
Distance: 7fClass:
  • 1st
    Silk
    2Barnhill Rose
    fav7/2
  • 2nd
    Silk
    15Manhattan Dandy
    5/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    10Bellick
    13/2

Adrian Joyce enjoyed his first success since temporarily taking over Denis Hogan's licence when Barnhill Rose justified 7-2 favouritism in the second division of the 7f handicap.

Joyce's name will appear on the licence of the yard for the next three months after Hogan was suspended due to Ballyadam Destiny failing a drugs test after winning at Galway in October 2022. Hogan's suspension came into effect at the beginning of this month.

Having spent three and a half years as assistant to trainer Ger O'Leary, this represented Joyce's first winner under his name since Talk Now landed an apprentice handicap at this track in June 2019. He saddled 23 winners in Ireland across Flat and jumps across a six-year period from 2013-19.

Joyce said: "It wasn't the plan. I was assistant to Ger for three and a half years before he finished up at the end of February. I decided then I was going to go to Australia so I wasn't going to go back training here.

"The visa process was taking a bit of time and it just came through when I got talking to Denis and decided to take over from him for the suspension. This is my fourth week in the yard. I went down and saw the system they had and got familiar with the horses and staff. It's a new venture, it's a good start and I'm delighted."

Stormberg storms to success

The opening 7f median sires series race was taken in impressive fashion by 1-5 favourite Stormberg, who glided to a seven-length success. The Joseph O'Brien-trained colt came into this having landed a Galway maiden by ten lengths and looks well equipped for a step up to Group company.

Conor FennellyReporter
Published on 4 September 2023
icon
