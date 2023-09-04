Racing Post logo
16:10 Brighton

Adrian Wintle 'relieved' after Angel On High gets back to winning ways

Angel Of Empire after being sold to Adrian Wintle and Steve Goodwin at Tattersalls Ascot Sale in March 2022
Angel Of Empire after being sold to Adrian Wintle and Steve Goodwin at the Tattersalls Ascot Sale in March 2022Credit: Debbie Burt
Play9 ran
16:10 Brighton1m 2f Flat, Handicap
Distance: 1m 2fClass: 6
  • 1st
    Silk
    1Angel On High
    3/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    2Control
    16/5
  • 3rd
    Silk
    8No Diggity
    fav5/2

Adrian Wintle was decidedly relieved after Angel On High claimed his first win in over three years as he narrowly prevailed in the 1m2f handicap.

Formerly trained by Harry Dunlop, Angel On High was a winner of a Lingfield novice in January 2020 and earned himself an official rating of 80 shortly after.

Monday's victory, from a mark of 55, was his first since that day, and Wintle said: "Relieved is the word – he has been a little bit frustrating. It's been tough getting to this point and I could scarcely believe he came fifth last time.

“Maybe the drop back in trip helped him today. His previous form looks like he wants a mile and a half but he's such a strong traveller – perhaps we were barking up the wrong tree with that.”

Despite a long losing run and a handicap mark that has fallen 25lb from Angel On High's peak rating, Wintle believes it was a lack of confidence, not effort or talent, that had precluded the six-year-old from winning again until this point.

He said: “He isn’t a monkey this horse, he has just had a few issues and maybe he thinks about them a bit.

“His confidence has been growing the past few months and that will do him the world of good – he had every excuse to down tools but he was very brave.”

Hayley's turn

Hayley Turner produced a power packed ride to win aboard Oh So Audacious in the mile handicap.

The win secured a first victory for Turner in 52 days – a period during which she had 75 rides.

Raph McCallReporter
Published on 4 September 2023Last updated 18:31, 4 September 2023
icon
