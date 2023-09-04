Adrian Wintle 'relieved' after Angel On High gets back to winning ways

Adrian Wintle was decidedly relieved after Angel On High claimed his first win in over three years as he narrowly prevailed in the 1m2f handicap.

Formerly trained by Harry Dunlop, Angel On High was a winner of a Lingfield novice in January 2020 and earned himself an official rating of 80 shortly after.

Monday's victory, from a mark of 55, was his first since that day, and Wintle said: "Relieved is the word – he has been a little bit frustrating. It's been tough getting to this point and I could scarcely believe he came fifth last time.

“Maybe the drop back in trip helped him today. His previous form looks like he wants a mile and a half but he's such a strong traveller – perhaps we were barking up the wrong tree with that.”

Despite a long losing run and a handicap mark that has fallen 25lb from Angel On High's peak rating, Wintle believes it was a lack of confidence, not effort or talent, that had precluded the six-year-old from winning again until this point.

He said: “He isn’t a monkey this horse, he has just had a few issues and maybe he thinks about them a bit.

“His confidence has been growing the past few months and that will do him the world of good – he had every excuse to down tools but he was very brave.”

Hayley's turn

Hayley Turner produced a power packed ride to win aboard Oh So Audacious in the mile handicap.

The win secured a first victory for Turner in 52 days – a period during which she had 75 rides.

