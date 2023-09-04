'Hopefully we can keep it going' - Morgan Cole thankful for support as she seals career-best season

Upwardly mobile rider Morgan Cole secured a career-best tally of winners in a season when landing the feature 7f apprentice handicap on Imperial Dream.

The Sir Mark Prescott-trained three-year-old scored by two lengths to provide Cole with a first winner at Chepstow on the South Wales venue’s final Flat meeting of 2023.

Prescott has supplied more winners than any other trainer to Cole, who began the year riding trackwork in Australia, and success when partnering Imperial Dream for the first time helped her surpass her previous seasonal best total of eight winners in 2021.

“Sir Mark’s a massive supporter of mine and it’s great to get continued support from him,” the 23-year-old told Sky Sports Racing. “It does mean a lot.

“He’s such a respected person and people like to see you riding for him, so he’s helped me pick up quite a few rides.”

Cole’s 25 rides in August were the most she’s had in a single month since she started five years ago, and the apprentice is hoping to build on that progress having recently joined Prescott's Newmarket counterpart Ed Dunlop.

She said: “I started there last week. Ed’s supported me a lot as well, so hopefully we can keep it going and things will get better and better.”

Laoisman breaks maiden

Laoisman was beaten a short head when tackling a sprint trip for the first time at Windsor last month and the Sean Woods-trained three-year-old duly went one better here in the 6f maiden.

The son of Night Of Thunder cost 375,000gns as a yearling and justified favouritism under Robert Havlin to get off the mark at the seventh attempt.

Also recording a first win was the Andrew Balding-trained Brora Breeze , who made a successful turf debut in the 1m2f novice.

