Ancient Truth cut to 14-1 favourite for the 2,000 Guineas after July course romp

Ancient Truth was cut to 14-1 (from 20s) by Betfred for next year's Qipco 2,000 Guineas after emulating his stablemate Ancient Wisdom in defying a penalty in the 7f novice at the first Saturday meeting of the year on the July course.

Charlie Appleby and Godolphin were winning the eight-runner contest for the fourth time in five years with the son of Dubawi, who had shown he was at home on similar undulations when scoring on his debut on the neighbouring Rowley Mile in May.

Off a decent pace set by Invited, Danny Muscutt took command on Ancient Truth heading into the Dip and powered up the hill to win decisively to earn his place in stronger company back at the track next month.

Alex Merriam, assistant trainer to Appleby, said: "Ancient Truth was very professional out there just as he was on his debut. He didn't qualify for the Chesham Stakes at Royal Ascot, so the plan has always been to come here and then return here for the Group 2 Superlative Stakes at the July festival."

On Ancient Wisdom he added: "He's trained fine after the Derby but where he goes next depends on the ground as he needs to get his toe in."

The Godolphin colours were back in the winner's enclosure when Ombudsman sprang an 18-1 surprise in the mile novice stakes. Although Appleby had two runners in the race for the same owner, including runner-up Arabian Light, the winner was sporting the third string red cap and was trained by John and Thady Gosden and ridden by Benoit de la Sayette.

Danny Harrap, assistant to the Gosdens, said: "They went a good pace and he was green early on before getting the hang of it late on. He found a lot off the bridle and Benoit said he'd get further."

Treasure trove

The most popular winner of the afternoon was Treasure Time , who was cheered on by nearly 100 of his syndicate members in the 7f handicap.

Cieren Fallon was applauded going out and coming back on the three-year-old, who was winning at the fifth attempt for trainer William Haggas.

The host for the Raceshare syndicate on the day was Nick Briggs, who travelled down from York and was one of 20 lucky enough to be given badges for the afternoon.

Some of the members of the Raceshare syndicate after Treasure Time's victory

He said: "We couldn't have had a better setting than the July course for Treasure Time, who we call Trevor, to win. Fair play to the racecourse, who gave us ten extra badges. William was very positive about his chances this morning and Cieren said he would be even better with some cut in the ground."

Silky Wilkie

The card was staged in aid of Racing Welfare, including the opening mile apprentice handicap which was won by Red Hat Eagle , ridden by Brandon Wilkie and trained by William Knight, who intends to contribute to another local charity later this year.

Red Hat Eagle and Brandon Wilkie

The success was a first at the track for Wilkie, and Knight said: "I used Brandon for the first time at Yarmouth last year when he rode beautifully and since then he's ridden a few winners for me and comes down to ride work when he can."

On his charity he said: "I'm opening my yard up as part of the Newmarket Open Weekend this year, having not done for a few years."

The Racing Post is now available to follow on WhatsApp channels! Follow Racing Post Insider on WhatsApp and you can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest news, tips, insights, live reactions and much more. Click the group link and get Racing Post notifications straight to your phone via WhatsApp.