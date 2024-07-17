Agony for punters as 1.01 certainty crashes through rail when four lengths clear and 50 yards from the line

There was huge drama in the closing stages of the second race at Killarney when 11-10 favourite Green Triangle ran out inside the last 50 yards with the race at his mercy.

Sent off at 11-10 after being the subject of heavy market support, Green Triangle threw away victory in the most remarkable of circumstances by crashing through the rail to the dismay of his apprentice rider Wayne Hassett.

The Joseph O'Brien-trained colt hit the dreaded 1.01 on the Betfair Exchange, with the Aidan O'Brien-trained Lambourn left to pick up the pieces under Wayne Lordan having comfortably been matched at 1000 in-running.

How the incident unfolded

Green Triangle effortlessly pulls clear of the chasing pack in the final stages of the mile contest for two-year-olds at Killarney Credit: Racing TV

Disaster strikes as Green Triangle jinks left and crashes through the rail Credit: Racing TV

Green Triangle carries on towards the line but on the wrong side of the rail as 6-1 shot Lambourn comes home to take first place Credit: Racing TV

Green Triangle, who was having his fourth start and easily landed a Roscommon maiden 15 days ago, was up with the pace throughout and when Hassett asked his mount to stretch at the two-furlong marker he readily shot clear.

The rider administered encouragement with the whip in his right hand a furlong out and the horse slightly jinked to his left but straightened up after a couple of strides.

After extending around four lengths clear inside the final 100 yards, Hassett went for his whip once more, but his partner jinked again and this time crashed through the rail. Both horse and rider were unscathed in the aftermath of the incident.

Paddy Power and Betfair refunded all single bets on Green Triangle as a free bet.

Read more:

'Harry is Hollywood' - Cobden is the star as Champions: Full Gallop sets out to sell racing

'Totally unacceptable' - Windsor vows action after plastic beer cup thrown in direction of winning horse

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.