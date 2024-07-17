Racing Post logo
Reportstoday
17:20 Killarney

Agony for punters as 1.01 certainty crashes through rail when four lengths clear and 50 yards from the line

Play10 ran
17:20 KillarneyFlat Turf
Distance: 1mClass:
  • 1st
    Silk
    4Lambourn
    6/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    8J'Adore Chris
    100/30
  • 3rd
    Silk
    2Cap Saint Martin
    10/1

There was huge drama in the closing stages of the second race at Killarney when 11-10 favourite Green Triangle ran out inside the last 50 yards with the race at his mercy.

Sent off at 11-10 after being the subject of heavy market support, Green Triangle threw away victory in the most remarkable of circumstances by crashing through the rail to the dismay of his apprentice rider Wayne Hassett.

The Joseph O'Brien-trained colt hit the dreaded 1.01 on the Betfair Exchange, with the Aidan O'Brien-trained Lambourn left to pick up the pieces under Wayne Lordan having comfortably been matched at 1000 in-running.

How the incident unfolded

Green Triangle moments before crashing through the rail with the race at his mercy
Green Triangle effortlessly pulls clear of the chasing pack in the final stages of the mile contest for two-year-olds at KillarneyCredit: Racing TV
Disaster strikes as Green Triangle jinks left and crashes through the rail
Disaster strikes as Green Triangle jinks left and crashes through the railCredit: Racing TV
Green Triangle carries on towards the line but on the wrong side of the rail as 6-1 shot Lambourn comes home to take first place
Green Triangle carries on towards the line but on the wrong side of the rail as 6-1 shot Lambourn comes home to take first placeCredit: Racing TV

Green Triangle, who was having his fourth start and easily landed a Roscommon maiden 15 days ago, was up with the pace throughout and when Hassett asked his mount to stretch at the two-furlong marker he readily shot clear. 

The rider administered encouragement with the whip in his right hand a furlong out and the horse slightly jinked to his left but straightened up after a couple of strides. 

After extending around four lengths clear inside the final 100 yards, Hassett went for his whip once more, but his partner jinked again and this time crashed through the rail. Both horse and rider were unscathed in the aftermath of the incident.

Paddy Power and Betfair refunded all single bets on Green Triangle as a free bet.

17:20 KillarneyPlay
Irish EBF Median Sires Series Race (IRE Incentive Race)10 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    4Lambourn
    6/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    8J'Adore Chris
    100/30
  • 3rd
    Silk
    2Cap Saint Martin
    10/1
