A not so Lazy Sunday: improving mare completes hat-trick for seven-horse trainer

Lazy Sunday looked anything but sleepy when running out a deeply impressive winner of the 2m5f novice handicap chase.

The mare responded generously to a positive ride from Micheal Nolan, completing a hat-trick after wins at Exeter and Lingfield and again rewarding her trainer Richard Mitford-Slade for a patient approach.

"We bought her as a foal and she was due to run at five and six but she had an injury and then a virus," he explained. "We always knew she'd make a chaser but I didn't want to force the issue over hurdles last season when she was so inexperienced.

"She's still improving. She might be nine but she's very low mileage, so hopefully she's got a good future. Physically she's in her prime and mentally she's in the right place, which is a credit to my staff as she's not the easiest to train – she's very wilful."

He may not have a runner but the seven-horse handler is looking forward to the Cheltenham Festival in just over a week's time, and Lazy Sunday has the option of a Listed mares' chase at the track next month.

"We'll enjoy it, but she she won't be heading there this year!" he joked. "She's very exciting; for a team like ours to have one winner is great, but to have three in a row out of a horse is special."

Cobden update

Harry Cobden was stood down for the day after being unseated from G A Henty in the opening novice hurdle, but was reported to be no worse for wear.

"Harry's absolutely fine, he's just a little sore, but he's 100 per cent," said the rider's agent Sam Stronge.

The jockey is set to partner the likes of Hermes Allen and Bravemansgame at the festival.

