'I said no Saturday runners!' - new owner thrilled with first winner despite missing Derby v Shrewsbury

Derby County fanatic Andrew Mitchell warned Harry Derham he did not want Saturday runners for fear of missing his beloved Rams, but he was all smiles after Dargiannini provided him with his first winner in the seniors' handicap hurdle.

The owner, who is based near Matlock, runs a cricket retail business and it was through the sport he was able to link up with Derham.

Accompanied by his wife Julie, Mitchell said: "I was at a dinner at Lord's and was sat on a table with a guy called Mark Wallace, who is the boyfriend of Amy Derham, Harry's sister.

"We got talking about horses and the plan was to buy a horse to name after my father, but Harry then got hold of me and we realised that would take 18 months or so, but this horse was available."

However, Derby's League One encounter with Shrewsbury was not far from the owner's mind.

"I'm a big fan and have had to miss the match today," said Mitchell, who now also owns a youngster to honour his father Les.

"I told Harry, 'No Saturdays - I don't miss football'. He told me we had to race on Saturdays and if we'd have been in the first I'd have dashed and got there for half-time. It's Shrewsbury today - a massive one!"

Dargiannini's success also marked Derham's first winner as a trainer at Newbury, which is local to his Lambourn yard.

"I've been really excited to have runners here for the last two days," he said.

"I love this track and I really thought this lad would win. I had my first winner as a professional jockey here, steering one around for Paul [Nicholls]. I won by about a million lengths and the poor horse never scored again because I'd won too far!

"It's a lovely place to have as your local track and I was able to ride out four lots this morning before coming here."

Bite bounces back

The Big Bite, who was without a win since November 2020, ended that sequence in style by capturing the Greatwood Gold Cup, the card's BetVictor-sponsored feature.

He runs in the colours of Neal Griffith and Heather Haddock, who said: "This has been a long time coming and he's been frustrating, but a bit of patience has paid off."

Trained by Henry Oliver and ridden by Jonathan Burke, The Big Bite ran in the Champion Bumper at Cheltenham in 2018 and the following year's Supreme.

The Big Bite (left) clears the last under Jonathan Burke to land the Greatwood Gold Cup Credit: Alan Crowhurst

"We've had a few horses with Henry over the seasons and try to be big supporters of him," added Haddock.

"I nearly lost faith in the horse, but he is a favourite – a firm one. We're farmers and I've had horses all my life, but today is right up there with my best days in racing."

Dennis delight

David Dennis made it back-to-back wins in the veterans' chase thanks to Cyclop.

"He has a special place in my heart," said the Banbury-based trainer, who was successful in the race 12 months ago with Indy Five.

"He was one of the first horses I bought when I started training and he's been an absolute star. He's won over £130,000 and we're in a Saturday race, but he's never been a Saturday horse who would grab the headlines.

"He's always there though and runs his race. He's been great for everyone involved."

Those involved include Lorna Hardwick, a professor of classical studies and ancient history.

"She's at her godson's wedding and was torn between the two," Dennis, a former jockey, added. "I think she was a bit disappointed to miss this as she'd already worked out she wouldn't be able to watch the race from where she is."

Cyclop was ridden by Theo Gillard, who enjoyed a fine day at the office after also winning the 2m½f handicap hurdle on Fruit N Nut.

Theo Gillard and Cyclop storm to victory in the veterans' chase Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Double trouble

Paul Nicholls is fond of a Newbury winner and bagged two thanks to Flash Collonges in 2m7½f novice handicap chase and the impressive Seeyouinmydreams in the bumper, with both ridden by Harry Cobden.

Nicholls said: "I only bought Flash Collonges because he had Neptune Collonges, who won the Grand National for us, in his pedigree. He's got a real old-fashioned staying pedigree and would literally gallop all day.

"Harry had never sat on the mare in the bumper. He said he thought he'd win going to the start though because she felt so good."

