2.4m guineas Frankel colt Diego Velazquez slashed for Derby after swaggering to impressive debut victory

All eyes in the opening two-year-maiden were on the Ballydoyle newcomer Diego Velazquez, a 2.4 million guineas son of Frankel, and in the hands of Ryan Moore he justified the hype as he strode to an impressive victory in a hot-looking maiden.

Paddy Power shortened him to 12-1 (from 16) for next year's 2,000 Guineas and to 10-1 (from 14) for the Derby given the manner of this success.

He raced prominently and needed to be briefly shaken up inside the two-furlong pole, but when he got into gear inside the final furlong he stretched away to score by four and a half lengths from newcomer Guildenstern.

A flashy colt with a lot of white about his face and four big white socks, Diego Velazquez was initially declared to make his debut here in early June but was pulled out due to an allergy. Aidan O'Brien said: "He got a little injury then and we had to stop and start again, so he was just ready to run today. Ryan said he was very babyish. He doesn't know what he's at yet but he has a massive engine.

Ryan Moore salutes the crowd after the four-and-a-half-length victory Credit: Patrick McCann

"Ryan said he only realised he was racing with 50 or 100 yards to go. We felt we could run him anywhere, but looking at that I would probably like to give him another run before going into a big one with him. He was just half-speeding at home with horses and then we come here today and he hardly took hold of the bridle.

"That can happen with horses first time, it happened with Paddington at Ascot last year. If we could find a winners race with this fellow we will. He will learn a lot from it."

