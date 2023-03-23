£14,000 matched on beaten 1.01 shot on Betfair as winner hits in-running high of 1000

There was a dramatic start to the seven-race card at Sedgefield on Thursday when 2-9 favourite Telhimlisten was matched at the in-running low of 1.01 for £14,000 on Betfair before unseating his rider after the final fence in the two-runner .

The Jennie Candlish-trained seven-year-old was seeking a fifth win this month on his debut over fences and victory looked almost certain despite a mistake at the last.

Telhimlisten jinked left a couple of strides after the fence, however, with his rider Sean Quinlan losing his balance and hitting the turf.

Telhimlisten's owner Adam McCormack tweeted: "I can only apologise to anyone who backed Telhimlisten there. I'm not there today and not sure what has happened."

The Donald McCain-trained Grey Skies was eight lengths behind at the last but sealed the unlikeliest of wins. There was £4.67 matched at 1000 (999-1) on Betfair on the winner.

Winning jockey Theo Gillard, who sealed a double for McCain on Forcing Bull in the 2m1f novice hurdle, said on Sky Sports Racing: "Grey Skies jumped really well and Sean made it a test and went a good gallop. We were beaten but got lucky."

Quinlan was just denied victory in the feature 2m3½f handicap hurdle aboard Hashtag Boum, who was beaten a head by the Philip Hobbs and Johnson White-trained Hold Up La Colmine under Ben Jones.

How the race unfolded

Telhimlisten heads to the final fence with a comfortable lead over his sole rival Grey Skies Credit: Sky Sports Racing

Telhimlisten makes a mistake at the last but appears on his way to victory Credit: Sky Sports Racing

Telhimlisten jinks left after the final fence with his rider Sean Quinlan unseated Credit: Sky Sports Racing

Sean Quinlan exits the saddle from Telhimlisten as Grey Skies jumps the final fence Credit: Sky Sports Racing

Grey Skies, who was booked for second, clears the last and heads up the running Credit: Sky Sports Racing

Grey Skies crosses the line alongside the riderless Telhimlisten Credit: Sky Sports Racing

The in-running comments

Led, not fluent 7th, ridden when edged left and went clear after 2 out, 8 lengths ahead when not fluent last, soon unseated rider

Tracked leader, ridden and outpaced 2 out, 8 lengths down last, soon left alone

