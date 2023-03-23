Racing Post logo
13:40 Sedgefield

£14,000 matched on beaten 1.01 shot on Betfair as winner hits in-running high of 1000

Telhimlisten jinks left after the final fence with his rider Sean Quinlan unseated
Telhimlisten jinks left after the final fence, unseating his rider Sean QuinlanCredit: Sky Sports Racing
Play2 ran
13:40 Sedgefield2m 1f Chase, Handicap Novice
Distance: 2m 1fClass: 4
  • 1st
    Silk
    1Grey Skies
    100/30
  • URth
    Silk
    2Telhimlisten
    fav2/9

There was a dramatic start to the seven-race card at Sedgefield on Thursday when 2-9 favourite Telhimlisten was matched at the in-running low of 1.01 for £14,000 on Betfair before unseating his rider after the final fence in the two-runner 2m1f novice handicap chase.

The Jennie Candlish-trained seven-year-old was seeking a fifth win this month on his debut over fences and victory looked almost certain despite a mistake at the last.

Telhimlisten jinked left a couple of strides after the fence, however, with his rider Sean Quinlan losing his balance and hitting the turf.

Telhimlisten's owner Adam McCormack tweeted: "I can only apologise to anyone who backed Telhimlisten there. I'm not there today and not sure what has happened."

The Donald McCain-trained Grey Skies was eight lengths behind at the last but sealed the unlikeliest of wins. There was £4.67 matched at 1000 (999-1) on Betfair on the winner.

Winning jockey Theo Gillard, who sealed a double for McCain on Forcing Bull in the 2m1f novice hurdle, said on Sky Sports Racing: "Grey Skies jumped really well and Sean made it a test and went a good gallop. We were beaten but got lucky."

Quinlan was just denied victory in the feature 2m3½f handicap hurdle aboard Hashtag Boum, who was beaten a head by the Philip Hobbs and Johnson White-trained Hold Up La Colmine under Ben Jones.

How the race unfolded

Telhimlisten heads to the final fence with a comfortable lead on his sole rival Grey Skies
Telhimlisten heads to the final fence with a comfortable lead over his sole rival Grey SkiesCredit: Sky Sports Racing
Telhimlisten makes a mistake at the last but appears on his way to victory
Telhimlisten makes a mistake at the last but appears on his way to victoryCredit: Sky Sports Racing
Telhimlisten jinks left after the final fence with his rider Sean Quinlan unseated
Telhimlisten jinks left after the final fence with his rider Sean Quinlan unseatedCredit: Sky Sports Racing
Sean Quinlan exits the saddle from Telhimlisten as Grey Skies jumps the final fence
Sean Quinlan exits the saddle from Telhimlisten as Grey Skies jumps the final fenceCredit: Sky Sports Racing
Grey Skies, who was booked for second, clears the last and heads up the running
Grey Skies, who was booked for second, clears the last and heads up the running Credit: Sky Sports Racing
Grey Skies crosses the line alongside the riderless Telhimlisten
Grey Skies crosses the line alongside the riderless TelhimlistenCredit: Sky Sports Racing

The in-running comments

Telhimlisten

Led, not fluent 7th, ridden when edged left and went clear after 2 out, 8 lengths ahead when not fluent last, soon unseated rider

Grey Skies

Tracked leader, ridden and outpaced 2 out, 8 lengths down last, soon left alone

Jack HaynesReporter
Published on 23 March 2023Last updated 14:59, 23 March 2023
icon
