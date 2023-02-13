Ralph's royal contingent: Beckett sent four of the King's two-year-olds to train this year

Ralph Beckett is to have two-year-old runners in the royal silks for the first time in 2023 after recently being sent four juveniles by the King, including a sister to the smart sprinter King’s Lynn.

The Andover-based trainer already has an association with His Majesty and the Queen Consort having trained successfully for the royal couple for 15 years.

Beckett was not previously on the training roster of the late Queen Elizabeth II, who had her horses split between Sir Michael Stoute, John and Thady Gosden, Andrew Balding, William Haggas, Harry and Roger Charlton, along with Clive Cox, Richard Hughes, Michael Bell and Nicky Henderson.

The King: has previously had horses with Ralph Beckett Credit: (Getty Images)

The four arrivals from the Royal Studs, all as yet unnamed, include a Cable Bay-Kinematic filly, who is a sister to the Balding-trained King’s Lynn, winner of the Group 2 Temple Stakes last year.

Another choicely bred filly is a Kingman-Enticement juvenile, who is a half-sister to the former Stoute-trained Diploma, who won at Listed level when at Freemason Lodge.

Beckett has also been sent a colt by first-season sire Land Force out of Pack Together, and a Mastercraftsman filly out of Shimmering Light.

Both Pack Together (11,000gns) and Shimmering Light (60,000gns) were auctioned at the Tattersalls December Sales last year as part of a streamlining of the Royal Studs operation.

Among the three-year-olds the King can look forward to in 2023 is dual winner Desert Hero, who is in training with Haggas and may tackle a Classic trial in the spring.

Also of Classic interest is Slipofthepen, trained by the Gosdens, who earned quotes of 20-1 for the Derby after winning impressively on his debut at Kempton in November.

Read more here

It's festival time – get 50% off for three months! Now is the perfect time to subscribe and lock in 50% off your first three months, so you can take advantage of all the great content we've got coming up. To redeem this offer, head to the and enter the code FESTIVAL23 at the payment screen to unlock your discount*. . Available to new subscribers purchasing Members' Club Ultimate Monthly using code FESTIVAL23. First three payments will be charged at £19.98, subscription renews at full monthly price thereafter. Customers wishing to cancel will need to contact us at least seven days before their subscription is due to renew.