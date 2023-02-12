'We want National runners and he could be one' - improving chaser has Lambourn trainer thinking big

Much has been made of the paltry number of British entries for this year's Randox Grand National, but Oliver Signy hopes he has unearthed a contender for the Aintree marathon in 12 months' time in improving chaser .

Just 31 domestic-trained horses – down from 54 in 2022 and 62 in 2021 – figured in the National possibles, which were unveiled on Tuesday with a distinct Irish flavour to them.

Signy, who started training in 2019, did not enter recent Newcastle winner French Paradoxe, but is daring to dream of doing so this time next year after seeing the eight-year-old rise 23lb this season.

His two victories this term – both under Gavin Sheehan – might have been three but for a final-fence fall at Ffos Las in December, and a new mark of 140 puts him in the mix for some of the classier staying chases in the calendar.

"He's ground dependent, so will go where it's soft or heavy, " said Signy, who trains French Paradoxe for the Mick Fitzgerald Racing Club.

"He's in the Eider back at Newcastle on February 25, there's the Grimthorpe Chase at Doncaster next month, a race at Kelso and also the Midlands Grand National and, if he's staying four miles, it opens more doors for races we want to go for next season."

Oliver Signy: "It's everyone's dream"

Asked if that meant the National, which has been dominated by Irish yards in recent years, the Lambourn trainer replied: "Yes. It could be a great dream. If I had the right horse to run in the National, of course I'd enter and run.

"It's not an issue of not wanting to. It's everyone's dream, but if you haven't got the horse you can't. And it's about having the right horse at the right time and, with this horse, we've got some patient owners who have given him the time, which is enabling him to do what he's done. It's great for us and the owners to have a flagbearer, who can run in better Saturday races.

"An early aim next season could be the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury if we got soft ground. His conformation is a staying chaser. He won over hurdles, but fences were always going to bring out the best in him and he's been educated, filled out, learned to race and matured.

"He's very lightly raced and he was clear and easing down at Newcastle last time, so I think there's a lot there; we haven't got to the bottom of him yet."

Signy, who trains around 25 horses, had spells working for Oliver Sherwood, in the United States with Jonathan Sheppard, then back in Lambourn with Jamie Snowden before he struck out on his own at the Croft Stables.

"We're having our best season and have some quality horses, but until we have the French Paradoxes running in the better races it's about trying to get your name out there," he added.

"We're building nicely and want as many horses as we can get, like any trainer."

