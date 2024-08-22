- More
You're all flamin' galahs if you don't start appreciating Asfoora soon - she's not half as bad as we were led to believe!
Less than a week after the greatest Australian sprinter of all time took her last breath, how fitting it would be if the 2,546,768th best sprinter in that country right now were to claim the Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes.
Alf Stewart would outsprint Asfoora the way the Aussies were babbling on in the build-up to Royal Ascot, so when she switched sides and zoomed by Big Evs to land the King Charles III Stakes, it didn't half make the locals look lethargic. There was a whiff of the 2001 Ashes series about it. It was sort of humiliating.
Asfoora is not half the mare Black Caviar was but, at the same time, she is not half as bad as we were led to believe either. The reason she isn't among the top ten sprinters in Australia is because there are no races shorter than 1,100 metres (5½f) for her down there. She had been gasping for air inside those final 100 metres. Think One Man in the Gold Cup, or the day Sole Power ran in the July Cup.
Previews
Last updated
