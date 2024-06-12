William Buick booking takes the eye as James Fanshawe fits first-time cheekpieces in bid to get Hickory back in front

James Fanshawe and William Buick have a 34 per cent strike-rate when teaming up in the last five seasons and it looks significant Buick is set to ride Hickory for the first time.

Hickory has shaped well in stronger races than this at Ascot. He was second in the International Handicap there last year and returned to the track to take fourth in the Victoria Cup last month. He was facing 20 rivals that day, but has only half that number to contend with here.

The six-year-old won his first three races, but is without a victory since December 2022 and Fanshawe adds first-time cheekpieces in a bid to help him get his head back in front. The trainer has an 18 per cent strike-rate with horses in the aid for the first time in recent seasons.

Pearle D’Or returns to the scene of his last success and the five-year-old is only 3lb higher than when scoring over course and distance in September. The problem is that victory came on heavy ground and conditions are quicker.

However, two of his three highest Racing Post Ratings were achieved on good going and he might get away with it. He looks too well handicapped to ignore for red-hot trainer David O’Meara should that be the case and Jason Watson is here for just two rides.

Zouzanna is the possible improver and is better than she showed when beating one home at Ascot last time after going off favourite. The money poured in that day and may come again.

Analysis by Graeme Rodway

Going latest

The going is good to firm, good in places after the whole track was watered on Tuesday. Clerk of the course George Hill said on Wednesday: "We've lost 20.8mm in evaporation in the past seven days. It's forecast to be dry today and sunny start to Thursday with a cloudy breezy afternoon and some light showers possible late afternoon."

What they say

Michael Blake, trainer of Under The Twilight

We're expecting some improvement over this longer trip as she was a bit unlucky last time over six. We're lucky to get Tom Marquand who has ridden her before and we expect a big run.

Jose Santos, assistant to Ismail Mohammed, trainer of Nibras Angel

She ran well at the Dubai Carnival but took her time after she came back and ran in a very competitive race at York. She’s been in great form since then and if she wins there is a possibility she could run in the Group 2 Duke of Cambridge Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Jacko Fanshawe, head of Fred Archer Racing, owners of Hickory

He seems in good form but he’s been a bit unlucky with where he’s been drawn the last twice. He ran well at Ascot last time and we expect another nice run.

Ed Dunlop, trainer of Sterling Knight

He didn’t really get home over this trip on soft ground at Haydock last time so we're hoping this faster surface will help. He’s been in good form in his work on the Limekilns.

Owen Burrows, trainer of Game Set

He was a bit ring-rusty at Kempton first time up when going a mile may have stretched his stamina a fraction. A more galloping seven furlongs should suit him better and we expect a better performance.

Reporting by David Milnes

