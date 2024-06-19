Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
19:05 RiponHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
19:05 RiponHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Previewstomorrow
16:25 Ascot
premium

Will old father time catch up with Kyprios or can the star stayer turn back the clock?

16:25 AscotGold Cup (Group 1) (British Champions Series)
Flat Turf, Group 1
Going:Good To Firm
Runners:10
Class:1
Distance:2m 4f
ITV

Aidan O’Brien might have won eight Gold Cups but if he can bring Kyprios back to land the royal showpiece for a second time, two years after his first success, it may be his best achievement in the race.

The trainer is no stranger to such feats, having brought Auguste Rodin and City Of Troy back from 2,000 Guineas no-shows to land back-to-back Derbys. He also saddled Yeats to a record four consecutive victories in this race from 2006-09, but Kyprios has been far from easy to handle.

He ran only twice at two, twice at three and twice at five, but did win six on the bounce in a four-year-old season that culminated in him recording a career-best Racing Post Rating of 128.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Deputy betting editor

Published on inPreviews

Last updated

iconCopy
16:25 AscotGold Cup (Group 1) (British Champions Series)
Flat Turf, Group 1
Going:Good To Firm
Runners:10
Class:1
Distance:2m 4f
ITV
more inPreviews
more inBetting offers
more inPreviews
more inBetting offers