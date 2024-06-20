Racing Post logo
Previewstomorrow
15:45 Ascot
premium

Will it be another Guineas reversal or can Opera Singer prove she is something special?

15:45 AscotCoronation Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series) (Fillies)
Flat Turf, Group 1
Going:Good To Firm
Runners:9
Class:1
Distance:1m
ITV

There are a number of parallels between this year’s St James’s Palace Stakes for the male milers and this race for the female ones. The obvious place to start is with Aidan O’Brien, who saddled Henry Longfellow on Tuesday and has a similar contender here in Opera Singer.

Henry Longfellow was a Group 1-winning juvenile who had been beaten four lengths in a European Guineas on his seasonal reappearance and he took a huge step forward – 20lb according to Racing Post Ratings – to finish second behind Rosallion in Tuesday’s feature.

Opera Singer was a Group 1-winning juvenile and she was beaten four and three-quarter lengths in a European Guineas on her seasonal return. If she can follow Henry Longfellow’s example and improve 20lb for her first run, she will run to 121 and take some stopping.

