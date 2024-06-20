- More
Will it be another Guineas reversal or can Opera Singer prove she is something special?
There are a number of parallels between this year’s St James’s Palace Stakes for the male milers and this race for the female ones. The obvious place to start is with Aidan O’Brien, who saddled Henry Longfellow on Tuesday and has a similar contender here in Opera Singer.
Henry Longfellow was a Group 1-winning juvenile who had been beaten four lengths in a European Guineas on his seasonal reappearance and he took a huge step forward – 20lb according to Racing Post Ratings – to finish second behind Rosallion in Tuesday’s feature.
Opera Singer was a Group 1-winning juvenile and she was beaten four and three-quarter lengths in a European Guineas on her seasonal return. If she can follow Henry Longfellow’s example and improve 20lb for her first run, she will run to 121 and take some stopping.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inPreviews
Last updated
- 5.05 Ascot: can Indelible be another winning favourite in the Sandringham? Key analysis and quotes for the fillies' handicap
- The Coronation is a cracker but for punters this could be another day built around Willie Mullins
- 5.40 Ascot: 'We know he's better than that' - Aidan O'Brien hoping Diego Velazquez can bounce back to form in King Edward VII Stakes
- 3.05 Ascot: 'He could be open to a lot of improvement' - key trainer quotes and analysis for the Commonwealth Cup
- 4.25 Ascot: Willie Mullins unveils latest Diamond in bid for more Royal Ascot glory in Duke of Edinburgh
- Paddy Power Royal Ascot day four betting offer: get £40 in free bets + a £10 for Euro 2024
- Royal Ascot day four betting offers: claim up to £270 in free bets from the leading bookmakers
- Get £130 in free bets from Betfair, Paddy Power and Sky Bet when you bet on Ladies' Day racing at Royal Ascot
- Royal Ascot new customer betting offer: bag £50 in free bets with Betfred
- The best Euro 2024 free bets & betting bonuses: grab up to £300 for this week of the tournament
- 5.05 Ascot: can Indelible be another winning favourite in the Sandringham? Key analysis and quotes for the fillies' handicap
- The Coronation is a cracker but for punters this could be another day built around Willie Mullins
- 5.40 Ascot: 'We know he's better than that' - Aidan O'Brien hoping Diego Velazquez can bounce back to form in King Edward VII Stakes
- 3.05 Ascot: 'He could be open to a lot of improvement' - key trainer quotes and analysis for the Commonwealth Cup
- 4.25 Ascot: Willie Mullins unveils latest Diamond in bid for more Royal Ascot glory in Duke of Edinburgh
- Paddy Power Royal Ascot day four betting offer: get £40 in free bets + a £10 for Euro 2024
- Royal Ascot day four betting offers: claim up to £270 in free bets from the leading bookmakers
- Get £130 in free bets from Betfair, Paddy Power and Sky Bet when you bet on Ladies' Day racing at Royal Ascot
- Royal Ascot new customer betting offer: bag £50 in free bets with Betfred
- The best Euro 2024 free bets & betting bonuses: grab up to £300 for this week of the tournament