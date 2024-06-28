Will it be all-weather form that comes out on top or can the classy turf performers prevail in the Plate?

It’s always difficult to know whether to follow all-weather form or stick with the classy turf performers in this race. Although it is run on Tapeta, it’s not the average all-weather event in that it tends to attract the type of horse who is capable of competing in Group races on turf.

It can therefore sometimes be the case that the proven all-weather performers are simply outclassed as they come up against horses they wouldn’t normally be pitted against, and that was the case two years ago when multiple Group 1-winner Trueshan was successful.

However, there have been years when the all-weather specialists have come to the fore. Four seasons ago Caravan Of Hope and Australis, who fought out the finish to a Wolverhampton handicap on their previous starts, repeated their duel at Newcastle to take first and second, albeit Caravan Of Hope got revenge on Australis, who had won the battle before.