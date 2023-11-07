Will front-runners continue to hold an advantage in this competitive sprint handicap?

Anyone who watched the racing at Kempton on Monday will be in no doubt about how the Polytrack surface is riding – a lot of the finishes seemed to be in slow motion and it was difficult to make up any ground from the rear. Just take a look at the results.

The nine winners had the following early pace positions according to their form book race comments: prominent, prominent, pressed leader, prominent, raced in second, prominent, made all, midfield, and in touch with leaders. So just one of the nine wasn’t up front early.

That is a trend that is commonplace when the Polytrack is riding slow and, with the official description standard to slow and all evidence pointing to front-runners being at an advantage, early pace will probably be the key to winning this valuable final of the London Sprint Series.

The Horse Watchers seem aware of that as the owners of Baldomero sent their five-year-old to the front when he competed in the last qualifier for this race over course and distance last week, but he wasn’t able to maintain the advantage and lost two places behind closers late on.

However, Baldomero still did best of those to race on the speed that day and there probably won’t be anything as progressive as Willem Twee – the horse who beat him into third last week – in this.

Clearpoint did take advantage of his prominent position when landing a qualifier over course and distance three weeks ago and he is another who looks set to press the pace in this contest.

The worry is that he has drawn stall 12 and that is three places outside Baldomero, who is in nine. That might make it difficult for Clearpoint to get his favoured prominent early position.

Analysis by Graeme Rodway

What they say

Clive Cox, trainer of Prop Forward

We had a bit of a hold-up after Goodwood in May prior to which he had posted a pleasing success over this course and distance. We’ve had this target in our eyeline for a while for his return and we are looking forward to it.

James Fanshawe, trainer of Fresh

He’s been a bit slow out of the gates lately so we’re putting a set of cheekpieces on him to sharpen him up. He’s not got a great draw but he’s won over course and distance so we’re hopeful.

James Fanshawe: runs Fresh at Kempton on Wednesday Credit: Edward Whitaker

George Baker, trainer of Danger Alert and Watchya

Danger Alert is using this to blow the cobwebs away before he goes to Bahrain so we thought we’d swing the bat in an £80,000 race. Watchya has been bubbling under and ran well for a long way last time. He too is on a Bahrain ticket but if things drop right he could go well.

James Evans, trainer of Justcallmepete

He didn’t get the rub of the green in a qualifier there last week but if he can make the most of his plum draw in stall one he could bounce back.

Michael Keady, joint-trainer of Dubai Station

It’s his first run for us and he’s been freshened up and targeted at this race. It looks a deep contest but he’s well drawn and handles the all-weather.

Rae Guest, trainer of Aramis Grey

She always runs well at Kempton where she is usually held up early before coming with a late run, so she needs a bit of luck in running. There is no reason why she can’t be bang there again.

Kieran Shoemark, rider of Clearpoint

He went off at 50-1 when winning there last time but he’s not a bad type and he may well have needed the run that day. Hopefully there is more to come.

Reporting by David Milnes

