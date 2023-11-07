He's back! Star chaser Allaho declared to return in Clonmel Oil Chase on Thursday

Star chaser Allaho will make his eagerly awaited comeback following a long injury absence in the Clonmel Oil Chase (2.50) on Thursday.

The four-time Grade 1 winner has not been seen since posting an impressive victory in the Punchestown Gold Cup in April 2022, but will make his return to action after 561 days off in the 2m4f contest at Clonmel. He will be partnered by regular jockey Paul Townend.

Allaho will face three rivals in the Grade 2 event, including his Willie Mullins-trained stablemate Janidil . Last year's Paddy Power Gold Cup runner-up French Dynamite and Grange Walk complete the field of four.

The nine-year-old was a dominant back-to-back winner of the Ryanair Chase, including when scoring by 14 lengths in 2022 from Janidil, and landed the Punchestown Gold Cup by that same distance when last seen.

He earned a Racing Post Rating of 180 that day when easily beating a field that included the likes of Clan Des Obeaux and dual Cheltenham Gold Cup hero Al Boum Photo.

The Cheveley Park-owned star had been gearing up for a tilt at last year's King George VI Chase when he met with his first setback before an abdominal bleed ruled him out of a third Ryanair Chase bid and the rest of last season.

Allaho is the 5-1 joint-favourite alongside Jonbon for the 2024 Ryanair Chase in March, while he is 7-1 for the King George at Kempton on Boxing Day.

Clonmel Oil Chase runners and riders

Janidil Mark Walsh

Allaho Paul Townend

French Dynamite Darragh O'Keeffe

Grange Walk Liam Quinlan

