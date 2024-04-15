Will a mark of 97 prove lenient for one-time Classic hopeful Slipofthepen in his first handicap?

It is only natural to gravitate towards Slipofthepen for this mile handicap, given his lofty reputation.

Following Slipofthepen’s comeback victory at Kempton last year, when putting Champion Stakes fifth Royal Rhyme in the shade, he earned 2,000 Guineas and Derby quotes. However, Classics were quickly off the agenda after his odds-on defeat in the Heron Stakes as an intended prep for the St James's Palace Stakes.

Perhaps that was not Slipofthepen’s true form, and a mark of 97 on his handicap debut may be difficult for many punters to resist, although a lack of future big-race entries tempers enthusiasm and the Heron form is hardly strong.

There are horses with more reliable profiles than Slipofthepen. Majestic has defeated 57 of the 60 runners he has faced in the previous two Cambridgeshires here. Bopedro landed this in 2023 off 3lb lower. Canoodled is another course specialist and has produced two of her best Racing Post Ratings when William Buick, a rider with an unrivalled record on the Rowley Mile, is aboard.

Perhaps the most solid option of all is Benacre . Going down narrowly behind the rapid Shouldvebeenaring in the Listed King Charles II here last May, in a race that placed a greater emphasis on speed at the 7f trip, was a noteworthy performance for a strong stayer over further.

Benacre returned in rude health when third at Wolverhampton last month, faring best of the prominent racers, and James Doyle will have options from stall seven.

Race analysis by Robbie Wilders

Ground latest

The ground at Newmarket eased on Monday to good, having been good, good to firm in places on Monday morning. A total of 4mm rain arrived before the end of Monday afternoon, with the possibility of a further 2mm to come on Tuesday.

What they say

Alastair Donald, racing manager to King Power Racing, owners of Aerion Power

He was gelded over the winter. The mile will probably be a bit sharp for him. I think he'll run well, but this is a stepping stone to the nine-furlong race on Guineas weekend.

Ed Walker, trainer of Hafeet Alain and Canoodled

Hafeet Alain is happy bowling along in front and goes well at the track. We'd welcome any rain that falls and have a back-up plan at Newbury on Saturday if Newmarket misses all the rain, but ideally we'd like to run. Canoodled also has good form at the track and ran a career-best when fourth in a Listed race at Ascot in October. She's becoming very consistent and goes on pretty much any ground, but a bit of cut is always welcome. William Buick won on her on the July course last year and she goes there in good form.

Marco Botti, trainer of Daysofourlives

He's got better with racing. He wasn't the most straightforward to begin with, but he finished last season by running well and winning. He's wintered well and is in great form. We've had a lot of rain this morning [Monday], but I don't think the ground will be an issue and the stiff mile should suit him as well.

Jack Channon, trainer of Majestic

He's in great form and should run well. He obviously loves the track, having won the Cambridgeshire two years ago and finished fourth in it last year. The ground should just about be perfect for him.

Grant Tuer, trainer of Bajan Bandit

He's been working well at home. He ran well at Newmarket over seven furlongs last time in September, when looking like the step up to a mile would suit. He ran well in some good races last year and should run well again. We wouldn't want the ground to get too soft for him.

Reporting by Andrew Dietz

