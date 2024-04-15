The Punt Acca: Laurence Morter's three horse racing tips at Newmarket on Tuesday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Tuesday . . .

Break The Bank (2.20 Newmarket)

Break The Bank seemed to struggle slightly on the turf last season with a number of performances where he made no impression on the race. He was gelded in the autumn and made his reappearance last month on the all-weather at Kempton, producing an impressive display on his way to a comfortable win. Most eyecatching was his desire to get to the front even after being hampered. He is related to some smart winners and, if he can repeat his previous run now back on turf, he will be hard to beat.

Dutch Decoy (2.55 Newmarket)

Dutch Decoy ran a decent race in the Lincoln last time, starting well but fading in the closing stages, possibly due to conditions not being to his liking as he seems to do his best work on drier ground. There should be better ground on offer for this and he has a good record at Newmarket, especially last season as he landed a similar-looking handicap on the July course in the summer before recording a creditable sixth in the Cambridgeshire in September. With a run under his belt, he is sure to go well.

Starlore (3.30 Newmarket)

Starlore looked to be a good prospect when winning on his debut last year, but followed that with two disappointing efforts, firstly in the Solario Stakes before finishing way back in the Rockingham. He had some excuses for both runs, notably wanting quicker ground, and he has been earmarked as one who will come on this season. He will be up against it, but if he has developed as expected over the winter, he could spring a surprise.

