Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Handicappers' nap
Dartmoor Pirate (4.15 Ffos Las)
Made a winning hurdle debut at Wincanton in December, but has taken his form to a new level in defeat on his last couple of starts. Should make a bold bid to resume winning ways for Anthony Honeyball.
Steve Mason
The Punt nap
Break The Bank (2.20 Newmarket)
Seemed to struggle slightly last season and was gelded in the autumn, but made an eyecatching reappearance at Kempton last month. Andrew Balding's three-year-old is related to some smart winners and should go well if able to repeat his previous run.
Laurence Morter
Speed figures
Dream Composer (1.50 Newmarket)
Took this race last year off a 1lb higher mark and bettered that time figure later in the year when successful at Sandown. Given identical prep to 12 months ago.
Craig Thake
Eyecatcher
Benacre (2.55 Newmarket)
Shaped well on his reappearance at Wolverhampton, doing best of those ridden prominently, and showed a liking for this track when second in a Listed race last spring, the only previous time he was ridden by James Doyle.
Steffan Edwards
Dark horse
Ten Bob Tony (3.30 Newmarket)
Bolted up a couple of starts back to break his maiden tag at Salisbury under a prominent ride and followed that up with a creditable sixth in a Group 3 at Newmarket. Being held up that day didn't seem to work out and reverting back to more positive tactics should see him go close.
Tom Gibbings
West Country nap
Mulinas (5.23 Ffos Las)
Made a promising debut under rules when close second at Chepstow. Has potential to prove much better with the track, trip and ground in his favour.
James Stevens
Published on 15 April 2024inFree tips
Last updated 18:00, 15 April 2024
