Wife trainer and husband jockey go up against each other in Kempton handicap on Wednesday

The marital bliss of trainer Jessica Macey and jockey Lewis Edmunds could be disturbed at Kempton this evening as the wife and husband go up against each other in the 6f handicap (8.00 ).

Doncaster-based Macey looks to have a decent chance with Dark Side Thunder , but she has been forced to find a new jockey for the all-weather specialist with Edmunds fulfilling his commitments elsewhere in the race.

There are plenty of positives to draw on for Dark Side Thunder as he defends an unbeaten record at Kempton, having won twice over the course and distance.

In total, the four-year-old has won five of his eight all-weather starts (0-7 on turf) and returned from a break with a close second at Yarmouth three weeks ago.

Macey, who has struck with two of her last five runners, said: "He likes the track and he'll also like that the surface is riding a bit slower [standard to slow] as he tends to win on the all-weather when it's riding like that, especially over six furlongs as he potentially gets seven.

"We were delighted with his run last time as he's not really a turf horse and he'll probably come on for that run as well."

Oliver Stammers takes over on Dark Side Thunder with Edmunds required for the ride on outsider Starproof for William Muir and Chris Grassick.

"Lewis has always ridden him and wanted to ride him but has got commitments to other yards," said Macey, who has a 24 per cent strike-rate at Kempton (4-17).

"Oli Stammers has ridden me some good winners and hopefully we'll get the job done and then I'll have a very upset husband!"

Spotlight comment

Made it 2-2 here when winning over course and distance in March and he followed up at Southwell; returned from break with close second at Yarmouth three weeks ago and ticks lots of boxes today

Dark Side Thunder 20:00 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Oliver Stammers Tnr: Jessica Macey

Macey, the niece of fellow trainer Chris Dwyer, took out her training licence in 2020 and has notched a personal best tally this year.

"We had a winner yesterday and it was our 15th of the year, which from a small team of horses is good – I'm happy," she said. "We've had about ten horses running and I've got about 20 in all, with a lot of young horses."

