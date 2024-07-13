'When Richard Hannon tells you you've got a good horse you take notice' - key quotes and analysis for the Prix Robert Papin

In terms of sequencing, it probably could not have gone much better for Ed Walker and Rockliffe Stud, who supplemented Celandine for the Prix Robert Papin on Wednesday and then saw their filly receive a proper form boost with the success of Arabian Dusk in the Group 2 Duchess of Cambridge Stakes not much more than 48 hours later.

Celandine booked her promotion for this historic contest when making all in the Empress Stakes at Newmarket late last month, a race in which Arabian Dusk was back in third.

While the two-year-old fillies taking on the colts may not be the done thing at Pattern level at this time of the year back home, everything else about this running of the Papin suggests it is a French Group 2 in name only with six British-trained runners and a solitary Italian-trained filly making up the field.

The powerfully built Arabie did at least win the traditional prep for this, the Prix du Bois, in a performance which sets the standard.

Fillies have a decent record in the Papin, with Ramatuelle and Signora Cabello both beating the boys in the last six years, which gives further credence to the chances of both Celandine and Korisa , whose Roman trainer Melanie Casione told Jour de Galop's Franco Raimondi that "Italian two-year-olds have shown they can be competitive in the Papin and this is a very good filly".

The two-year-old races at Royal Ascot can prove a step too far for some juveniles who then bounce back in less pressurised circumstances, which will be the hope of those connected to both Shadow Army and Convo , while Moving Force was far from disgraced when eighth in the Norfolk Stakes and a case can certainly be made for him over the extra furlong.

Now owned by Wathnan Racing, Shadow Army (right) steps up in trip after finishing eighth in the Windsor Castle Credit: Alan Crowhurst

The X factor in the race is An Outlaw's Grace , who Richard Hannon had already entered in next month's Group 1 Keeneland Phoenix Stakes before he showed a nice turn of foot in a winning debut at Salisbury under Sean Levey. He showed enough that day to suggest he might well be capable in this sharp step up in grade.

Analysis by Scott Burton

Will it be Middleham Park's Papin again?

Richard Hannon and Middleham Park Racing have a terrific Prix Robert Papin record and bid to plunder the race for the third time in the last decade with An Outlaw's Grace.

The duo teamed up to land the Group 2 a decade ago with Kool Kompany, while the Hannon yard also won it with Ventura Tormenta four years ago. They are represented this time by the son of Dandy Man, who was an impressive winner on his debut at Salisbury last month.

Middleham Park's director of racing Tim Palin said: "We love this race and Kool Kompany and Ventura Tormenta were very good horses. Our lad is good, but he's got a lot to live up to with them.

Tim Palin: "We love this race" Credit: Laura Green

"He did it nicely at Salisbury and Richard has always thought he'd be a nice horse. Sean [Levey] rode him in work on Tuesday and we were thinking about going to the Superlative or here, but Sean felt six furlongs would better suit him.

"He's got to make a big step-up, but when Richard tells you you've got a good horse, you must take notice and roll the dice."

What they say

Philip Robinson, racing manager to Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum, owner of Moving Force

We felt he ran well at Royal Ascot and think we're still learning about him. Richard [Fahey] thought this was the next best place to go to and we're hoping for a big run.

Karl Burke, trainer of Arabie

He definitely seems to have stepped forward on his home work from his last run. He's getting stronger and quicker as well. I think he can be very competitive and it's basically a British race so we know the form of the others. There will be a lot of speed on with Ed Walker's horse there and that'll suit us as he'll stay seven furlongs. He can run a big race.

Ed Walker, trainer of Celandine

She's a very exciting filly who's taken giant strides each time she's run, notably when winning in Listed company at Newmarket last month. We hope there's more to come.

Amy Murphy, trainer of Convo

She's in good form and ran well at Chantilly in a Listed race two starts ago. She pulled too hard at Ascot – she was running a good race but did too much early and it took its toll. We'll ride her a bit more conservatively this time and hope she can run well.

Reporting by Matt Rennie

