'We've had this race in mind for him for some time' - which class-dropper can land Pontefract's Listed contest?

The Pomfret Stakes is a nice spot for a smart miler on a retrieval mission heading into the second half of the season. As is customary for this race, many of these are having their bar lowered.

Dear My Friend , Flight Plan and Hi Royal were found wanting in the Lockinge. Embesto and Regal Reality are others who have been tackling more prestigious prizes without success this summer.

The best recent form belongs to Embesto. He went down narrowly in Ascot's Summer Mile 15 days ago behind a potentially top-class colt in Quddwah, although the pace was modest and Embesto was always well positioned. The engine is there but keenness remains his weakness.

Of the Lockinge contingent, Hi Royal’s 1-11 career record is off-putting. He blows hot and cold and appears to be at his best at Newmarket. Dear My Friend is 4-5 on the all-weather compared with just 2-11 on turf. This might be a better fit for Flight Plan under the proviso that first-time cheekpieces spark a positive response.

Flight Plan went close in the 2023 Pomfret on ground slower than optimal and is a solid performer at this level. Take out his struggles in Group 1 company and he is capable of running to a figure of an above-average Pomfret winner, for all this could be an above-average running.

From stall two Flight Plan should get a nice tow into the race from perennial front-runner Point Lynas (stall one), whose flop on softer-than-ideal conditions at Sandown this month can be forgiven. He also looks one of the likelier sorts to bounce back.

Race analysis by Robbie Wilders

Going latest

The going was good to firm, good in places on Saturday afternoon when clerk of the course Richard Hammill said: "It's been dry today. There's a chance of some showers but I think the worst of them are going to be to the north of us so we're not expecting that is going to make any difference. We have put a bit of water on this morning just to maintain. Tomorrow is a lovely forecast, 25C and sunny with little breeze."

What they say

Mike Prince, spokesman for Middleham Park Racing, owners of Dear My Friend

We've had this race in mind for him for some time and we gave him a spin over seven furlongs at Newmarket last time as there wasn't anything else for him. He has a Listed penalty but goes there with a fair chance.

Ray Dawson, rider of Embesto

He ran a very good race to be third in a Group 2 at Ascot last time and this looks a nice spot for him. Hopefully there should be a nice bit of pace to aim at and I expect him to be suited by the track.

James Savage, assistant to Sir Michael Stoute, trainer of Regal Reality

He's not getting any younger and his ideal conditions are top of the ground. It's good to firm, good in places at Pontefract and that'll be perfect for him. He's consistent when he gets his conditions. It was a good run at Chester behind Passenger.

Race reporting by Robbie Wilders

