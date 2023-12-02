'We're expecting a big run' - Found A Fifty, Letsbeclearaboutit and Sharjah clash in top-class Dinmore

Gordon Elliott has saddled the winner of the Grade 1 Drinmore Novice Chase a remarkable seven times, and the Cullentra stable rely on Found A Fifty in this season's running after he put in a polished performance on his chase debut at Down Royal earlier this month.

The six-year-old confirmed himself as a horse of considerable promise when sprinting clear of Parmenion in a maiden hurdle at this track in January before being narrowly denied by Corbetts Cross at Grade 2 level at Naas over two miles. He was pitched into Grade 1 company at Aintree afterwards where, despite travelling strongly for much of the contest, he dropped away to finish a well-held eighth.

However, he looked much closer to the finished article when stepped up in trip over fences at the northern track. The final three fences were omitted that day, but Found A Fifty jumped with pinpoint accuracy before gliding eight lengths clear of a good horse in Colonel Mustard.

Delta Work, Envoi Allen and Mighty Potter landed that contest before going to claim Grade 1 honours in this very race, so it's a path well-trodden for connections and Found A Fifty has every chance repeating the feat.

His main rival will likely be Letsbeclearaboutit , who enjoyed a promising novice hurdle campaign last season, finishing fourth at Cheltenham and Aintree despite racing freely on both occasions. Judging by both his starts in this sphere, fences could be the making of him.

The Gavin Cromwell-trained eight-year-old put in an exhibition of jumping in a Grade 3 at Cork when last seen, negotiating his obstacles with laser-like precision and making light work of a useful field. He has plenty of gears, a touch of real class and could have the slight edge in a fascinating contest.

Stablemate Perceval Legallois fell three out in that race at Cork, but Mark Walsh hadn't asked him for his full effort at the time and he can't be dismissed. He was highly progressive over hurdles last season and impressed on chase debut at Galway in October.

Willie Mullins saddles Sharjah , who has landed both his starts over fences since making the belated switch to chasing after landing six Grade 1 wins over hurdles. He adds a further layer of intrigue to this race given his top-class form over the smaller obstacles, although he will face a much better calibre of opposition than he has thus far on both his chase runs.

Mullins also has I Am Maximus , who landed the Irish National in April under a remarkable ride from Paul Townend and has his final run as a novice. This trip is plenty short for him, however, especially without the benefit of a recent run.

'He gains plenty with his jumping' – Letsbeclearaboutit seeking chase hat-trick

Gavin Cromwell's Letsbeclearaboutit bids to follow up an electric display in a Cork Grade 3 last month.

The eight-year-old ran with plenty of credit in Grade 1 novice hurdles at Cheltenham and Aintree last season and has been foot-perfect on both starts over fences thus far.

His recent victory marked him out as an immensely promising prospect given his rapid, efficient style of jumping, but it will be put to the test in a strong running where the likes of Found A Fifty, six-time Grade 1 winning hurdler Sharjah and Irish National victor I Am Maximus will be in opposition.

Letsbeclearaboutit: impressive winner at Cork

Cromwell said: "Letsbeclearaboutit jumped very well at Cork and came out of it well. He missed a season with injury after his bumper year so there’s not that many miles on the clock. He nearly over-travelled over hurdles last season and fences seem to put a bit of a lid on him. He gains plenty with his jumping and has plenty of gears."

The Meath handler also saddles Perceval Legallois, who departed three fences from home at Cork.

"Perceval Legallois was running a big race at Cork before falling three out," said Cromwell. "It was too far out to call, but he wasn't finished with so hopefully he'll run well."

What they say

Gordon Elliott, trainer of Found A Fifty

He did what he had to do at Down Royal. It was a nice start and, while this is a big step up in class, we think he's progressed again and are expecting a big run.

Paul Townend, rider of Sharjah

He’s two from two over fences so far and has shown a lovely attitude for it. On what they have all achieved over hurdles, he sets the standard and it would be brilliant if he could win a Grade 1 over fences on top of all the Grade 1s he won over hurdles.

Read these next:

'He's got a big one in him' - what trainer is expecting a big run from his charge in the Porterstown Chase?



'He stays well and has experience' - who can join the likes of Istabraq and Moscow Flyer on the Royal Bond roll of honour?

Is Impaire Et Passe a genuine Champion Hurdle threat to Constitution Hill? The lowdown on the Hatton's Grace

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.