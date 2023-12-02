'He stays well and has experience' - who can join the likes of Istabraq and Moscow Flyer on the Royal Bond roll of honour?

The Royal Bond roll of honour is a who's who of racing royalty. Istabraq, Moscow Flyer, Hardy Eustace and Hurricane Fly are just a few of the household names to have won it on the way to greatness, while in recent years Envoi Allen and Marine Nationale have ensured the race remains the first real early-season pointer to the big novice hurdles at the Cheltenham Festival.

Marine Nationale survived a rare sloppy leap at the last to get up and deny Irish Point in the race 12 months ago. His next start was in the Supreme, which he won emphatically, and he remains unbeaten.

Whether there is another Marine Nationale lurking in the long grass this year is debatable, and, on paper, it doesn't appear to be the strongest Royal Bond we have ever seen, but that view could change very quickly if we have an impressive winner.

An Tobar is probably the one with the most untapped potential. He won his sole point by 20 lengths for Denis Murphy and it was hard to find fault with his hurdling debut on the inside track at Fairyhouse last month. Champagne Admiral, who he beat there, won next time at Limerick, while the third, St Cuthbert's Cave, is no mug either.

That said, he only received a Racing Post Rating of 119 for the performance, which is a massive 23lb shy of what Encanto Bruno achieved for his silky smooth success in a novice hurdle at the showcase meeting at Cheltenham.

Encanto Bruno (centre, black stars on cap): impressive winner at Cheltenham last time out Credit: Alan Crowhurst

He has some cracking form on his CV, including a cosy success over Strong Leader in a Cheltenham bumper last year, and, when he's on song, he looks seriously talented. There was a swagger to his latest success, which suggests he could well be up to Grade 1 level.

Gordon Elliott, seeking a fourth win in seven years in the Royal Bond, is triple-handed, with Jack Kennedy opting to ride Farren Glory . The 2m trip is a slight concern for him, but he has a good attitude and is open to big improvement.

King Of Kingsfield hasn't been running as well as he works, but he will likely take a lead here and you might see a different horse. What's Up Darling is improving but needs to take another leap forward from his recent success at Navan.

Fascile Mode , who was too good for Lecky Watson in a Christmas bumper at Leopardstown last season, didn't do a whole lot wrong on his jumping debut at Punchestown and could have a say too.

It might not be the highest quality Royal Bond, but it is fascinating nonetheless.

Can Bruno deliver knockout blow for Cromwell?

Gavin Cromwell has never won the Royal Bond, but he won't get too many better chances than with Encanto Bruno.

Cromwell came within a whisker of landing the top-level prize in 2021 when My Mate Mozzie was gunned down in the final stride by Statuaire, and he's hoping to go one better with Encanto Bruno, a smart bumper performer who cruised through the field to take care of some decent rivals in a novice hurdle at Cheltenham last time.

He said: "I was very happy with him at Cheltenham, as he doesn't show that kind of speed at home, but he was very quick over his hurdles. He stays well and has that bit of experience, so we're hoping for a good run."

What they say

Henry de Bromhead, trainer of An Tobar

I was delighted with the way he won his maiden hurdle on the inside track at Fairyhouse; he jumped super that day. We hope there's plenty more to come from him.

Paul Townend, rider of Bialystok

He was disappointing, I suppose, when he was beaten by Williamstowndancer at Tipperary in October. On everything he has shown and done, he probably needs to step up.

Gordon Elliott, trainer of Farren Glory, King Of Kingsfield and What's Up Darling

Farren Glory hasn't done much wrong. I liked the way he hit the line at Clonmel. This is obviously a step up in class, but I've always liked him and I like the way he goes about things. He's down in trip, but he won his bumper over two miles easily at Navan and hopefully he will cope with that. King Of Kingsfield always works like a nice horse, but he hasn't brought what we see at home to the track yet. What's Up Darling collared a nice horse we have called Dee Capo late on at Navan. He's coming along nicely and should run well again.

Tom Mullins, trainer of Fascile Mode

I'm very happy with him. He did what we expected at Punchestown and has done everything right since. Overall his jumping was good; he was just a bit novicey at a couple and was in front on his own at the last. He has schooled well since and is a natural jumper, so I'm hoping he can run a good race.

Read these next:

'He's got a big one in him' - what trainer is expecting a big run from his charge in the Porterstown Chase?

'We're expecting a big run' - Found A Fifty, Letsbeclearaboutit and Sharjah clash in top-class Dinmore

Is Impaire Et Passe a genuine Champion Hurdle threat to Constitution Hill? The lowdown on the Hatton's Grace

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.