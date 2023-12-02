'He's got a big one in him' - what trainer is expecting a big run from his charge in the Porterstown Chase?

Gordon Elliott has won the Porterstown Handicap Chase for the last two years, but both were stable second strings according to the market and judging by jockey bookings.

Jack Kennedy was on board the favourite Fakiera last year when beaten by stablemate Punitive, while Smoking Gun was a 10-1 shot when successful in 2021, double the price of Coko Beach.

Kennedy has stayed loyal to recent Wexford winner Minella Crooner here. A classy enough novice hurdler who beat subsequent Irish Grand National winner I Am Maximus in a beginners' chase at this meeting last year, he runs in his first handicap over fences off a mark of 144 and must have a massive chance.

The 1-2-3-4-5-6 from the Cork National do it all again here. On that occasion, Sir Bob got up in the final stride to deny Call The Tune . The winner has gone up 7lb, while the runner-up has risen 4lb, but he was 3lb out of the handicap at Cork, so they are on identical terms here.

Don't be too dismissive of the Tom Gibney-trained pair. Velvet Elvis has some solid runs to his name, including a defeat of Minella Crooner at this track in February, while Regina Dracones is a big player if getting around safely. Her completion rate is really poor and her supporters will have their hearts in their mouths throughout.

Her fine effort against Allegorie De Vassy at Cork bodes well, though, and a mark of 122 catches the eye here.

What they say

Gordon Elliott, trainer of Diol Ker , Minella Crooner, Frontal Assault and Definite Plan

Minella Crooner stuck at it well to win at Wexford and we think this longer trip will suit him. He seems to stay all day. Diol Ker only got as far as the first at Navan in the Troytown, so hopefully he will get better luck here. I thought Frontal Assault ran really well in the Troytown; that was much more like it from him. Definite Plan is back from a break and will hopefully go well. He seems in good form at home.

Tom Gibney, trainer of Velvet Elvis and Regina Dracones

They would both like a good cut in the ground. Velvet Elvis is in good form and we're looking forward to getting him back out. I was delighted with the way Regina Dracones ran at Clonmel. She seems in very good form since and ran well in the race last year, too.

Declan Queally, trainer of My Design

I was delighted with her at Galway. She likes going right-handed and she's very tough; it's hard to get to the end of her. She's a strong stayer and Ray [Barron, jockey] gets on very well with her, so we're hoping she can put in a good show.

Robert Tyner, trainer of Sir Bob

The first six home from the race in Cork are all in here again and we've gone up 7lb, so it won't be easy. He seems well, though, and will hopefully give another good account of himself here, but it's a very good race.

Barry Connell, trainer of Call The Tune

He jumped everything well apart from the last at Cork, where he just didn't have any stride coming into it. The big thing there was that we learned that he does stay these extreme distances. He'll definitely be there or thereabouts. There is a big one in him when he gets the rub of the green and hopefully that will be here.

Read these next:

'He stays well and has experience' - who can join the likes of Istabraq and Moscow Flyer on the Royal Bond roll of honour?



'We're expecting a big run' - Found A Fifty, Letsbeclearaboutit and Sharjah clash in top-class Dinmore

Is Impaire Et Passe a genuine Champion Hurdle threat to Constitution Hill? The lowdown on the Hatton's Grace

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.