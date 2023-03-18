'We're excited about running him' - veterans take to the stage in competitive handicap chase

The belief among most racing fans would be that the older you get the slower you become and that is almost certainly true, but when it comes to veterans' chases the recent evidence is that you shouldn't be writing off the older boys in the field.

The final of the series at Sandown in January went to the 13-year-old Wishing And Hoping and had previously been won twice by horses of the same age, while last year this race was won by Smooth Stepper, another 13-year-old who was winning this contest for the second year in a row for trainer Alex Hales.

Hales runs the only 13-year-old in the race this year in the shape of Fagan, who is best remembered for finishing second to Unowhatimeanharry in the 2016 Albert Bartlett at the Cheltenham Festival. On recent form Fagan has little chance and he will be one of the outsiders, but I don't think he should be reaching for the Zimmer frame just yet.

The handicapper has given him a big chance on his old form, he will be wearing cheekpieces for the first time and shaped as if he was on the way back when fourth at Doncaster on ground much too quick last time.

Whether he can cope with the younger legs of Lord Du Mesnil is a different matter as this will be the ten-year-old's first chance against the old boys, and two starts ago he chased home subsequent Coral Gold Trophy winner Le Milos at Bangor on his beloved heavy ground.

Conditions will be in Lord Du Mesnil's favour and he can race off the same mark, so he is undoubtedly the one to beat. No doubt Richard Hobson will be training him with the final in mind next year – Seeyouatmidnight won this race in 2020 before going on to success at Sandown ten months later.

Analysis by Tom Segal

What they say

Richard Hobson, trainer of Lord Du Mesnil

He's very well and we're excited about running him. I'd rather go for this than have had a hard race at Cheltenham where the ground wasn't heavy enough for him. The handicapper hasn't been very nice as he's on 145. He didn't get into a rhythm at Warwick last time and made a mistake. He had a nasty cut then which has taken a while to heal.

David Pipe, trainer of Ramses De Teillee

He'll appreciate the heavy ground up there. He's had another good season so we hope he can run well again. These veterans' races are great and he's still showing lots of enthusiasm.

Alex Hales, trainer of Fagan

He's a lovely old horse and the cheekpieces might help him travel a bit better. He didn't run badly at Doncaster when the ground was too quick. He gets his conditions and we're giving him as much help as we can with Harriet Tucker's 7lb claim.

Reporting by Maddy Playle

